News: Bill Gorab Takes Over Local Edward Jones Branch Office in Colorado Springs | CitizenWire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Financial Advisor Bill Gorab has been named to take over the local Edward Jones office located at 1230 Tenderfoot Hill Rd, Ste 350, Colorado Springs, CO 80906, the firm announced today. Gorab assumes the position of financial advisor from Doug Dirksen.



Bill has said he is enthusiastic about taking over the branch office. "I joined this firm because I was impressed with its commitment to individual investors. Now I'm looking forward to meeting with the individuals here to help them meet their financial goals utilizing my 25 years of financial services industry experience."



Jessica Marcisz, who has served as branch office administrator since 2017, says, "I am very excited about working with Bill and Kas. Together we will provide investors with unparalleled personal service."



Branch Office Administrator Kas Bowser remains in the branch office and will continue to help serve the Colorado Springs community.



Bill and his team can be reached at 719−576−9657.



You may also visit their website at: https://www.edwardjones.com/bill-gorab



ABOUT EDWARD JONES:

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for a positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is https://www.edwardjones.com/ and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.



