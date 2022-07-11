News: After providing 43,000+ meals to food insecure communities, IOR Global and Move For Hunger renew their partnership for a third year | CitizenWire

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- IOR Global Services, a leading provider of global mobility and talent management solutions designed to advance employee effectiveness across cultures, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, have renewed their partnership for the third year to fight food insecurity and food waste nationwide.



IOR Global Services joined Move For Hunger in 2020 and has currently helped to provide 43,630 meals to those in need through their partnership with Move For Hunger.



"People have always been our priority at IOR Global Services, both in our network of employees, consultants, clients, and within our community," said Rob Burns, CEO of IOR Global Services. "We pride ourselves on our team's efforts to give back and support those in need, a key component of IOR's culture, and we are very excited to partner once again with Move For Hunger to aid in their ongoing relief efforts and make a significant impact on peoples' lives."



Move For Hunger was founded in 2009 and has provided over 27 million pounds of food, equaling more than 23 million meals, to food pantries across the United States and Canada. Move For Hunger now has a network of over 1,100 moving companies, including many of the worlds leading relocation management companies, and more than 2,700 multi-family apartment communities, all helping to fight to end hunger by collecting food items and delivering them to local food banks in the United States and Canada.



"Approximately 42 million Americans face hunger every day, yet 35% of food in America is wasted," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "Through our partnership with IOR, we're able to recover more food and put it food on the tables of those who are desperately in need."



About Move For Hunger:



Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 27 million pounds of food to food banks - providing 23 million meals for those in need.



Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at https://www.moveforhunger.org/



About IOR Global Services, Inc.:



IOR Global Services, Inc. ("IOR") is a leading provider of Global Mobility solutions including Destination Services, Language Training, and Intercultural Solutions designed to advance employee effectiveness across cultures. IOR strives to ease the relocation transition by enabling employees and their families to settle in, adapt, and thrive in their new communities and roles.



Learn More: https://moveforhunger.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.