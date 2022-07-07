News: Wordeee Publishing Announces the Upcoming Release of Dr. Pamela Jolly of Torch Enterprises Groundbreaking Financial Wellness Book | CitizenWire

'THE NARROW ROAD A Guide to Legacy Wealth' by Dr. Pamela C. V. Jolly - On Sale September 12, 2022

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Wordeee Publishing proudly announces the upcoming release of Dr. Pamela Jolly's latest book, "THE NARROWROAD: A Guide to Legacy Wealth" (Hardcover; On Sale: September 12, 2022; $29.95; ISBN: 978-1946274786). "The NarrowRoad" is a must-have financial wellness resource that takes a groundbreaking approach to help readers fulfill their dreams as they embark on a journey of self-discovery and use their natural gifts to their full potential.



Using Dr. Jolly's NarrowRoad System, this book acts as a guide for readers on the path to transforming their lives. The author of the book, Dr. Jolly, is a financial professional and expert in financial wellness, legacy building, and personal/spiritual growth and development. She is a sought-after global speaker and has delivered over 250 keynotes on Wealth Creation. As founder and CEO of Torch Enterprises, an organization dedicated to strategic investment and passing the torch of wealth from one generation to the next, Dr. Jolly has implemented her programs nationwide.



The NarrowRoad System, featured in the book, uses twenty-four unique "NarrowRoad Identity" (NRID) patterns developed from Dr. Jolly's data-driven research. It reveals the secrets of creating legacy wealth and building a more equitable world while leading readers on a journey to true positive transformation by incorporating wealth-building strategies into their lives. Dr. Jolly's unique system for legacy building offers a revolutionary approach to people wanting to create a better future for themselves and their families.



"Anybody interested in building legacy wealth and creating a better future for the next generations will greatly benefit from reading this book. I am so excited to share The NarrowRoad System with the world to help others find ways to build legacy wealth for their families and loved ones," said Dr. Pamela Jolly, author of "The NarrowRoad."



"The system I have created explores how our legacies are molded and shaped by our ancestors, meaning that we have the power to shape the legacies of future generations."



What is incredibly unique about "The NarrowRoad" is that it delves into the cultural, social, psychological, and spiritual aspects involved with building legacy wealth and achieving financial wellness. By exploring history, finance, business, strategy, and theology, readers will realize their inalienable right to legacy wealth and become empowered to chart their pathway to financial success.



"I was struck by the common sense nature and the simple premises in 'The NarrowRoad.' Driving to your passion means knowing who you are. This self-intimacy gives you the highest probability of success on your terms; that the full and true American Promise can be attained when we balance the equation for all people to succeed, and finally, wealth is everyone's right," says Publisher, Marva Allen. "Leaving legacy wealth on the table for future generations is the footprint of your life...a statement that you were here and you made a difference. This book to me is a solution to all that ails us."



To learn more about Dr. Jolly and the NarrowRoad System, visit https://www.torchenterprises.com/



Learn More: https://www.torchenterprises.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.