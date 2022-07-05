News: Ally Walker’s directing debut ‘Far More’ gets a new lease on life! | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Libelula Productions, LLC. presents, "Far More," which will begin streaming on July 5, 2022, on Apple TV, Google Play/YouTubeTV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime. "Far More" stars Adrian Grenier ("CLICKBAIT") as Sean McCallister, a successful fashion designer who returns home after a long absence to see his terminally-ill brother, played by Bailey Chase ("LONGMIRE").



Along the way, he butts heads with his cantankerous father, played by Daniel Hugh Kelly ("CRAZY ALIEN"). But with the help of his sister-in-law, elegantly played by Selma Blair ("MEAN GIRLS"); his precocious nephew, Joshua Rush ("ANDI MACK"); and his brother's nurse, Drea de Matteo ("THE SOPRANOS"); Sean is able to confront the past and prove that, as cliche as it sounds, love truly does conquer all.



At-times funny, always emotional, "FAR MORE" takes one on a journey to discover that the secret to life is loving what you have.



Ally Walker's first film as a writer and director is titled "Far More." Ally Walker has appeared in "Sons of Anarchy," "Profiler," "Ghosted," "Happy Texas," "Universal Soldier," "While You Were Sleeping," and "Longmire" over the course of her thirty-year acting career



About Libelula Productions LLC:



Since 2005, Libelula Productions LLC is an independent production company located in Los Angeles, California.



Website: https://libelulaproductionsllc.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allywalker1



Twitter: @allywalker1



Instagram: @allywalker1



MULTIMEDIA:



Far More trailer:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_SAXgSHlb0



Learn More: https://libelulaproductionsllc.com/

