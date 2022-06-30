News: Walmart Names Siani Probiotic Body Care as Finalist for 2022 Open Call Event: A Golden Opportunity for Small Business Growth | CitizenWire

BENTONVILLE, Ark. /CitizenWire/ -- Walmart selected Siani Probiotic Body Care as one of 1,200 finalists from 13,000 applications for its ninth annual Open Call event. Walmart's initiative focuses on increasing jobs in America by supporting products made, grown, or assembled in the USA.



Siani will be contending for a chance to secure a variety of deals, ranging from supplying products to a few local stores to providing hundreds of Walmart and Sam's Club locations. Jacqueline Gelardi, president of Siani, said, "We are thrilled to have this opportunity to grow our business by partnering with Walmart. If chosen, this opportunity will be the needed jump-start to build awareness of the benefits of topical probiotics. And we would love to provide more USA-based job opportunities."



Walmart chose 3 of Siani's top-selling products to compete in the open-call event: BabyBiotics®, FemBiotics™, and Pet Probiotic Spray. All 3 products are made, grown, and assembled in the USA.



Siani FemBiotics™ - Natural Probiotic Skin Care for Women



Siani's moisture-infusing, natural probiotic topical spray protects against harmful bacteria on the skin, creating an optimal environment for skin to flourish while diminishing inflammation. These probiotics assist in the reduction of yeast infections, acne, rashes, cold sores, odors, and more. Siani's all-natural probiotic skincare sprays are safe for internal and external use.



Siani BabyBiotics® - Topical Probiotic Skin Care for Babies



Awarded the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, this award-winning topical probiotic helps ensure children's health and prevent common issues associated with newborns through adolescence.



BabyBiotics topical probiotic spray assists with diaper rash, hand-foot-mouth, ringworm, ear infections, nasal congestion, pink eye, canker/cold sores, and more. This product is especially supportive for c-section babies who did not receive the beneficial flora from the birth canal.



Siani Probiotic Pet Solutions - Natural Probiotic Spray for Pets



Siani's organically approved Probiotic Pet Solutions helps reduce vet costs by promoting immune health, preventing skin diseases, and improving faster healing. It helps to diminish itch, odors, runny eye stains, bad breath, cracked paws, and more and is for internal and external use.



About Probiotics



Probiotics are micro-organisms that help restore the beneficial bacteria that protect humans from harmful contaminants by eliminating the biofilm layer that defends destructive pathogens.



Similar to probiotics taken internally, topical probiotics provide numerous benefits. Like dietary probiotics impact your stomach's biome, probiotic skincare products promote a healthy skin biome by influencing the types of bacteria that live on your skin.



Siani's topical probiotics have good bacteria (microscopic cleaners) that break up biofilm by killing the harmful bacteria and leaving the good bacteria to thrive. The good bacteria create a protective shield against bad bacteria.



About Siani



Siani Probiotic Body Care offers a complete line of natural probiotic skincare sprays, lotions, and creams for men, women, children, babies, and pets.



Clinically tested, Siani Probiotic Body Care products reduce pathogens' ability to flourish. Carefully and ethically cultivated, Siani Probiotic Body Care products are made with nature in mind.



* Live probiotics and purified water only.



* Grown with 100% organic ingredients, Vegan-friendly, and Gluten-free.



* 100% Non-GMO, no fragrances or colorants.



* VEGAN - Pareve Probiotics.



* Never tested on animals.



* Made in the USA.



In light of growing concern about viruses, the strength of Siani's regular line of skincare sprays has been doubled to add more protection with no increase in sale price. These probiotic skincare sprays can be applied everywhere on the body to fight pathogens, which cause a whole host of problems, including diaper rash, cold sores, jock itch, acne, yeast infections, and more.



Based in Florida, Siani is owned and operated by three women dedicating their time to improving health on local, national, and international levels.



For further research and information, learn more at https://probioticbodycare.com



About Walmart



Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity.



Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Always consult your healthcare professional before making any changes to your health care regimen.



MULTIMEDIA:



Product Image: https://probioticbodycare.com/wp-content/uploads/image-of-siani-probiotic-skin-care-slider-with-all-products-1.jpg



Logo: https://probioticbodycare.com/wp-content/uploads/image-of-siani-logo-300px.jpg



Learn More: https://probioticbodycare.com/

