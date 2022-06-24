News: Seattle Plumbing Company Commits to Transparency and Customer Peace of Mind | CitizenWire

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Amid stories of plumbing contractors without the proper licensing doing subpar work, or even scamming customers, Trusted Plumbing & Heating in the Seattle area is more committed than ever to transparency, due diligence and customer care.



Unlicensed plumbing contractors often take shortcuts to get a job done as fast as possible so they can cram in as many jobs as they can to make money. Customers who hire these unlicensed plumbing contractors often find themselves out hundreds or even thousands of dollars, with their plumbing in disrepair, and little to no chance of getting a refund.



Trusted Plumbing understands the frustration of homeowners who experience this, and they've doubled down on their commitment to honesty and providing transparency for their customers. Their goal is to offer the best possible plumbing service in Seattle and throughout Western Washington, every one of their plumbing contractors is licensed, bonded and insured, and they never sacrifice quality for speed.



"We are upfront about our pricing," says Jim Cunningham, Owner of Trusted Plumbing & Heating, sharing that their cost for diagnostics is $89. "The $89 will be deducted off of any service performed. We've always strived to be the fairest company around. We're committed to getting the job done right the first time, and our customers appreciate that."



Trusted Plumbing & Heating provides plumbing and heating solutions throughout the Puget Sound region and are based in the Seattle area. They can be reached at (206) 208-0007 or online - https://www.trustedplumbingheating.com/



About Trusted Plumbing and Heating:



With over 35 years of experience in plumbing and 12 years of experience in heating and air conditioning, Jim Cunningham and his son James Cunningham built Trusted Plumbing & Heating's reputation as a trusted entity. This family owned and operated business is based out of King County, Washington with the purpose of providing customers with plumbing contractors and technicians that they can trust. Their technicians and plumbing contractors are experienced and trained to use the highest quality products to create a trustworthy, efficient and satisfying experience for all customers. All personnel are licensed, insured and bonded to work in Washington State and are experts in their respective fields.



