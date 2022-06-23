News: ‘Flip My Florida Yard’ TV Series is Casting 10 Lucky Homeowners for an Eco-Friendly Yard Makeover | CitizenWire

The show features families learning landscaping principles that can create beautiful yards while protecting Florida's waterways

LAKE MARY, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The television series, "Flip My Florida Yard" - with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs - aims to teach homeowners how to "flip" their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles. Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, "Flip My Florida Yard" features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.



"Most Floridians don't know how to protect our natural resources. This series is set to show you how you can make a difference starting in your own yard," said Chad Crawford, Emmy Award-winning creator and host of "Flip My Florida Yard." "The mission of this series is to show Florida homeowners how they can make minor changes in their landscaping routine that can add up and really help our state."



Homeowners can apply HERE by completing an application and creating a short video featuring their yard, family and story. The producers of "Flip My Florida Yard" will be selecting 10 lucky families from all over the state to participate in the show. Time is of the essence because the deadline to submit is Sunday, July 10, 2022 at midnight. (Apply here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/STLDDG7)



"When casting the families, we looked at geographic location, family dynamic, ethnic diversity and human-interest story angles - but most importantly we sought people who were interested in our show's mission who would be inspired to become passionate advocates for environmentally responsible landscaping," said Crawford.



Episodes are fast-paced, fun and informative, as experts explain the Florida-Friendly Landscaping principles that call for locating the right plant in the right place, attracting native wildlife, managing pests responsibly, watering efficiently, fertilizing appropriately and reducing stormwater runoff to protect Florida's lakes, rivers, streams, springs and the second-longest coastline in the United States.



Based at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, and led by Esen Momol, director, the Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program is a 29-year partnership between UF/IFAS and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which sponsors the TV series.



"We encourage Floridians of all ages to watch 'Flip My Florida Yard' and implement FFL principles in their landscapes," said Momol. "UF/IFAS Extension is located in all 67 counties around the state and is ready to help Floridians have more sustainable landscapes."



"Flip My Florida Yard" season 2 is set to premiere on July 24, 2022 on PBS in select Florida markets.



The show will be available for streaming via Roku on the Discover Florida Channel - https://www.discoverfloridachannel.com/.



For the broadcast schedule, visit https://www.flipmyfloridayard.com/. Consult local TV listings for exact times and dates.



About Crawford Entertainment:



Crawford Entertainment produces nationally syndicated television programs and Emmy Award-winning original television series including "How to Do Florida" and "The Outsiders Club." For more information, visit https://www.crawfordentertainment.tv/



About the Florida Department of Environmental Protection:



The FDEP is the state's principal environmental agency, created to protect, conserve and manage Florida's environment and natural resources. The department enforces federal and state environmental laws, protects Florida's air and water quality, cleans up pollution, regulates solid waste management, promotes pollution prevention and acquires environmentally sensitive lands for preservation. The agency also maintains a statewide system of parks, trails and aquatic preserves. Visit the department's website at https://floridadep.gov/



About the UF/IFAS Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program:



Florida-Friendly Landscaping (FFL) is the state of Florida's premier Extension program that promotes sustainable alternatives to "conventional" landscaping, providing guidance on low impact, environmentally friendly, science-based landscape practices that use less water and reduce pollutant loading to Florida waters. Since 1994, FFL has served Florida as a partnership between the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/about-ffl/



VIDEO (VIMEO): https://vimeo.com/723368745



Learn More: https://www.crawfordentertainment.tv/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.