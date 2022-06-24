News: Galantines Day Gala Celebrates Success and Preps for National Growth: Sherri J. White Brings Together Women to Innovate and Inspire | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Inspired by remarkable women business leaders and innovators, entrepreneur Sherri J. White launched the Galentines Day Gala in 2021 to award and celebrate standout women across industries and professions. After witnessing nearly 50 percent year-over-year growth in 2022, Thinkzilla Consulting Group is announcing Women in Business nominations are now open for the 2023 Houston event.



White, a well-recognized business consultant and childcare guru, is also preparing to expand her event nationally, adding Women in Business awards and a special event in Houston in 2023.



"My goal has always been to raise women up and celebrate their outstanding accomplishments in the world of business, with the aim of becoming the 'Grammys' for women in business today," White said. "Launching a new program and awards show during a pandemic was a challenge to say the least, but the response has been phenomenal and we look forward to celebrating even more amazing women in both Atlanta and Houston next year."



The annual February Galentines Day Gala convenes women business leaders with an awards program and an educational program that share additional resources, support the economy and inspire others. The new Houston event, known as "The Take Off," will consist of a weekend of networking events combined with a luxury retreat, all designed to give attendees more time to connect.



"Our previous attendees shared interest in spending more time together, which inspired us to develop this one-of-a-kind weekend filled with everything from mixers to breakout sessions to brunch and luxury business engagements," White added. "The sky is truly the limit when it comes to recognizing and reveling in the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs today and we look forward to even more growth in the years to come."



Registration for 2023 events is also open at https://www.thegalentinesdaygala.com/registration.



About the Galentines Day Gala:



Founded in 2021 to celebrate outstanding women in business, the Galentines Day Gala and Women in Business awards recognize the best in women entrepreneurs. The awards events also incorporate education and economic impact. To learn more, submit a nomination or register for an upcoming event, please visit https://www.thegalentinesdaygala.com/



Learn More: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

