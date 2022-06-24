News: New, Patented Device for Quick, Painless, Non-Invasive Elimination of Hemorrhoids Now Available with All Rights for Manufacture | CitizenWire

A national firm, ProNova Partners, has been selected to assist in the sale of an innovative, patented, medical technology

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- ProNova Partners, a seventeen-year-old California based Mergers and Acquisitions firm, has been commissioned to assist in the sale of all rights to manufacture and sell a patented, painless, non-invasive, device to eliminate hemorrhoids. Use of the device requires no anesthesia, is conducted in under 2 minutes, and can be performed in any medical setting: a doctor's office, a surgery center, an endo suite, or a hospital.



This technology has yielded a painless, non-invasive, no anesthesia needed device to eliminate hemorrhoids in under 2 minutes. The procedure can be performed in any medical setting.



"Over half of adults suffer from this affliction at one time or another," stated Rick Carlson founder and CEO of ProNova Partners. "This Doctor developed device offers a fast, painless and permanent solution."



Carlson's firm has helped the expansion or sale of some 400 companies in a wide variety of market segments.



This latest commission for ProNova is designed to structure movement of the patent, sale, and manufacturing rights of a much-needed device to an outside company. The goal is quickly move the technology out and into the medical marketplace. The product, developed and currently sold on a limited basis in the US, was originated by a gastroenterologist. It is currently sold directly to physicians of different specialties, including gastroenterologists, colorectal surgeons, GYNs, urologists and primary care physicians. The biggest targeted audience is gastroenterologists.



"Huge numbers of patients now no longer need to use ineffective creams or receive painful, invasive surgery," concluded Carlson. "This device offers a permanent, painless solution."



For detailed information go to: https://pronovapartners.com/engagement/patented-medical-device-company-for-hemorrhoid-removal-for-sale/



Learn More: https://www.pronovapartners.com/

