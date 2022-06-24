News: A New Plus-size Dating App – PlusCupid Got 500,000+ Downloads in App Store Within 3 Months | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- PlusCupid is a new dating app designed for plus-size people that launched 3 months ago. Nonetheless, it got more than 500,000 downloads on the United States App Store after its first release. Why can a dating app for plus-size singles to chat and date grow so fast? Perhaps because of these days, more and more plus-size people expect to have more opportunities to show their beauty and find their circle, friends, and partners.



Last Wednesday, a celebrated plus-size model, Tabria Majors, gained extraordinary attention in the CONFIDENCE CAMPAIGN SS22 launched by Mate Collection, a famous fashion and swimwear brand in Atlanta, Georgia.



Founder and Designer of Matte Collection, Justina says, "it's all about allowing women to be beautiful because they deserve it - regardless of skin color, shape or size." PlusCupid strongly agrees with her opinion that every woman is worth being appealing and feeling loved no matter her shape, size, or style. Thus, PlusCupid is committed to helping more plus-size people find themselves lifestyles, including dating life.



Guided by that belief, the PlusCupid team is straining every nerve to provide a safe and comfortable dating community for plus-size people. PlusCupid reviews each registered user profile by AI tech, and they manually block bots and scammers to protect the users. They have four ways of verification to ensure all the profiles are real people. They have new users from New York, Los Angeles, and other cities in the United States and other countries every day since the users notice that this app has fewer scammers and rude users. PlusCupid bans any user who sends rude messages or posts disgusting pictures in the community. Furthermore, the intelligent match algorithm can make it easy for users to get matches and start chatting.



The PlusCupid team members all support the plus-size people and devote themselves to improving the plus-size people's social status. "We think it's valuable and can be helpful to realize human equality, and we are passionate to devote ourselves to putting this belief into practice," said one staff of the PlusCupid team.



PlusCupid is now available on both Google Play and App Store.



* https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.curvydating.pluscupid



* https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1593154934



About PlusCupid:



PlusCupid belongs to the Orange View LTD., founded in 2019. It designs for plus-size singles where you can find new friends and meet a date. In addition, it is also an inclusive lifestyle choice for curvy people to feel loved and confident. We have over 300,000 members globally, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom. https://www.soulmatestring.com/



