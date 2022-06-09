News: DualSafe Password Manager: An Easy-to-Use and Secure Password Manager Featuring AES-256 Encryption and Dark Web Monitor | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- iTop today officially launched its advanced password management tool- DualSafe Password Manager, offering the ultimate protection of online account information and fast logins. By applying AES-256, the industry's strongest encryption standard, and the built-in security tools, DualSafe provides password management with a high-security level. The online surfing convenience is also strengthened through supporting multiple web browsers, password auto fill-in and sync across different platforms.



In this digital age where life relies much on "online platforms", it is more difficult to remember and come up with every account information for increasingly added sites. Obviously, a handy password manager like DualSafe makes it faster and easier for people to manage account information online. Whenever users need to log in any registered platforms, the saved information will be auto-filled immediately.



Apart from login information, DualSafe's built-in Notes pad enables users to add frequently used data such as payment info, personal information and security notes for quick reference.



The advanced password management related features available in DualSafe Password Manager include the following:



Password Health Checker



The built-in Password Health will scan and notify weak, vulnerable and compromised passwords across platforms. Users can be directed to certain platforms and update passwords immediately upon notification.



Password Generator



DualSafe will also help generate strong new passwords in customized lengths and combinations when creating new accounts or changing passwords. Simply by toggling and clicking on the built-in Password Generator, a complex and strong password will be generated.



Dark Web Monitor



The built-in Dark Web Monitor monitors sensitive data leaks and notifies users once their personal information, for example, email addresses or bank accounts are found on the dark web. This will largely reduce the risks of data breaches and financial loss.



DualSafe is an effortless-to-use and safe password management tool with a simple and clear user interface. By using this trustworthy password management tool, users will improve their work and life efficiency to a large extent. As of now DualSafe Password Manager 1.0 is compatible with all Windows versions, including the newly released Windows 11 and Windows 10, 8/8.1, 7 systems.



About iTop:



Founded in 2016, iTop provides applications on Windows, Android, iOS, and Mac devices with the vision of making reliable software to achieve better digital life. Trusted by more than 20 million users across 120+ countries, iTop keeps gaining popularity worldwide with its trustworthy technology and user-centred concept. iTop branded products such as iTop VPN, iTop Screen Recorder, iTop Data Recovery, and other useful Windows utilities managed to improve users' digital life with affordable prices, good performances, and ease of use.



Product information: https://www.itopvpn.com/dualsafe-password-manager



Learn More: https://recorder.itopvpn.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.