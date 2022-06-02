News: Legacy Launch Pad Publishing releases comedic memoir about mother-daughter relationships by Bonnie Lorber Habyan | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- How can you honor a lifetime of quirky, funny and off-color perspectives from your beloved but aging mom? If you're Bonnie Lorber Habyan, you gather all those moments, write them into a hilarious book and launch it on her 91st birthday. Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is proud to be releasing "The World According to Bess: A Funny, Unfiltered Memoir of Life Lessons from My 90-Year-Old Mom" (ISBN: 978-1-956955-31-6 (ebook); 978-1-956955-32-3, 978-1-956955-33-0 (paperback)), a treasure trove of motherly insights and Habyan's "love letter" to her mother.



In "The World According to Bess," Habyan traces Bess's humble beginnings and early life experiences, including her romance with Bonnie's father and various mischievous adventures in her hometown when she was a young girl. Reflecting on their mother-daughter bond, Habyan details the hilarious and insightful things her mother has said and done over the years. In the latter chapters, she also examines how their relationship has been shifting as Bess battles with dementia.



Habyan is a speaker and a chief marketing officer working in real estate in finance, and has had rich life experiences that include earning her MBA as well as being a corporate spokesperson, a news reporter, and a radio DJ for a call-in love songs program.



"Bonnie Habyan is as colorful a person as Bess," says publisher Anna David. "I can only hope her next book will be "The World According to Bonnie"."



Habyan's memoir is full of anecdotes that are alternately side-splitting and heart-warming, combining the dry humor of "Sh*t My Dad Says" with the warm spirit of the "Chicken Soup" series. In addition to giving readers a way to laugh about generational differences, "The World According to Bess" is also a guide for anyone navigating a relationship with an aging parent-or learning how to take care of the people who once took care of them.



"The World According to Bess" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.



About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:



A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Legacy Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds, as well as sports agents, coaches, non-profit founders and more. https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/



Learn More: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

