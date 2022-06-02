News: Graham V. Bayly Joins EPIC’s Midwest Region and Financial Services Division | CitizenWire

Bayly's experience in Private Equity and M&A Space to Uniquely Position EPIC

CHICAGO, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Graham V. Bayly has joined the firm as a managing principal and Midwest Private Equity practice leader in its Financial Services division.



Bayly joins EPIC with nearly 20 years of industry experience in the Private Equity and M&A space. During his career, he has represented business owners, management teams, and private equity firms. He has also provided transaction-facilitating insurance products for investment bankers, lawyers, and deal professionals. Bayly has a proven ability to bridge the M&A space, with considerable experience conducting pre-closing insurance due diligence, structuring transactional insurance products, developing post-closing insurance programs and budgets, and supporting post-closing representation of businesses. Bayly will be based in Chicago and New York while working with all of EPIC's national teams in the financial services space.



"The breadth of Graham's knowledge and his experience working in the Private Equity and M&A space makes him a tremendous asset to EPIC and will create value for our clients on day one. He has a proven track record of establishing long-term client relationships and the diversity of his experience is highly complementary to our existing team," said Adam Meyerowitz, President, Midwest and Southeast Region.



"Graham is joining us at an exciting time, and we're looking forward to drawing upon his significant expertise in the private equity space as we expand our footprint in the Midwest market and beyond. I expect him to play an integral role in the development of our growth strategy going forward," said Philip V. Moyles, Jr., President, Financial Services and Chief Growth Officer.



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 3,100 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.



More information: https://www.epicbrokers.com/



