News: Southwestern Investment Group Names Brandon Kew as Vice President | CitizenWire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- Southwestern Investment Group, an independent wealth management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Kew of the Kew Wealth Team to Vice President.



As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, Brandon has also received his Series 7, Series 66, and Nebraska Insurance, Annuity, Long-Term Care, and Disability Licenses, and is an independent, registered representative with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. His promotion to Vice President of Southwestern Investment Group is a testament to his strong work ethic, as he is always seeking to provide enhanced value to his clients.



"We're so excited for Brandon on a well-deserved promotion," said Jeff Dobyns, President of Southwestern Investment Group. "Brandon and his team help set the standard for the level of care Southwestern Investment Group provides to our clients. We continue to expect wonderful things from Brandon, and we take great pride in knowing that his clients are being well served."



Brandon graduated with honors from the University of Northern Iowa, earning a degree in finance and economics, with a certificate in entrepreneurship. After graduation, Brandon spent several years working with university students, training them on principles for success in life through a summer internship program.



Since its beginning in 2002, Southwestern Investment Group's family of advisors has come together to provide clients with a service level that is both personal and intimate, while offering the products of a large-scale organization, thanks to its relationship with broker/dealer Raymond James Financial Services. To learn more, visit the company's website at https://www.swinvestmentgroup.com/.



The Kew Wealth Team has two convenient locations in Iowa and Nebraska:



114 W Main St.



Clarinda, IA 51632



712-542-6334



and:



15808 West Dodge Road, Suite 103



Omaha, NE 68118



402-715-4278



About Southwestern Investment Group:



As of 3/31/2022. Southwestern Investment Group was established in 2002 as an independent practice and manages more than $5.8 billion in client assets. The advisors at Southwestern Investment Group are registered representatives with Raymond James Financial Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, which allows them to have the support of a large company while offering the personalized services of a small organization.



Southwestern Investment Group uses sensible, sound, and conservative investment strategies and holistic services to enhance and help preserve your wealth. For more information, visit https://www.swinvestmentgroup.com/.



About Raymond James Financial Services:



As of 3/31/2022. Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,500 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.26 trillion. Additional information is available at https://www.raymondjames.com/.



Legal Disclaimer:



Investment advisory services offered through Southwestern Investment Advisory Services, Inc., an independent registered investment adviser. Southwestern Investment Group and Kew Wealth Team are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Representatives may not be registered to offer securities and advisory services in all states.



Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements



Learn More: https://www.swinvestmentgroup.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.