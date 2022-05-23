News: Fontana Paper Mills Adds a New Product to The Family | CitizenWire

Wanting to give the roofing community more underlayment options, Fontana came up with its newest product, M40

FONTANA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Fontana Paper Mills is proud to announce a new 6% + SBS modified multipurpose underlayment, otherwise known as M40. It has an organic core with a 6% + SBS modified asphalt coating and Fontana's familiar high grip surface.



M40 is similar to our G40 but has the advantage of availability, price, enhanced flexibility while preserving the weather-ability, and extended life of a modified asphalt. M40 carries the Fontana Premium Leak warranty when applied in accordance with the enhanced provisions of the TRI moderate climate specifications by a TRI certified roofing contractor.



"M40 is a special product because Fontana is able to control the quality of the asphalt viscosity and the melting point. By controlling all aspects of M40's manufacturing process M40 is more flexible. A more flexible product makes the roofers job easier. Roofers have found they have less product break while installing M40 and it does cold bends very well," stated George Thagard, President of Fontana Paper Mills.



"M40 also has increased longevity because it is not as sensitive to UV as other underlayments are; thus it doesn't break down as quickly. M40 also has superior nail sealing ability which will decrease the risk of roof leakage due to installation."



M40 is also a more affordable product. Fontana, as a manufacturer, is able to keep the costs low while maintaining their high quality underlayment standards, which makes the product more affordable for the roofer.



About Fontana Paper Mills:



Fontana Paper Mills is a roofing underlayment manufacturing plant located on 15 acres in Fontana, California. It was started by George Thagard III, Jeff Thagard and Ray Thagard Jr. in 1987. Fontana produces well known products such as Vulca Seal G40, Vulca Seal Organic base 40#, 30# and many others. Their newest member of the product family is Vulca Seal M40.



To learn more, visit their website at https://www.fontanaroof.com/.

