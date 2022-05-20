News: ViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting at 2022 POWERGEN International | CitizenWire

Electricity Industry Decision Makers and Innovators Return to Leading Conference

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Since first exhibiting at POWERGEN International in 2012, and after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19 postponements, ViewTech Borescopes will again be present at POWERGEN International as they exhibit with their line of articulating video borescopes. ViewTech will be at booth #5550 at POWERGEN International which is taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas from May 23-25. In addition, POWERGEN International will be taking place side-by-side with DISTRIBUTECH International.



Sales Consultant, Evan Miller, will be on hand during POWERGEN International exhibit hours and displaying several ViewTech borescopes, including a VJ-3 Dual Camera, VJ-3 Far Focus, VJ-3 3.9mm, and VJ-3 2.8mm. "ViewTech's video borescopes minimize downtime and enhance productivity in all facets of the power generation industry," stated Miller. "The VJ-3 provides easy and non-destructive ways to assess turbines, generators, pumps, heat exchangers, and various other equipment."



ViewTech Borescopes invites both POWERGEN International and DISTRIBUTECH International attendees and exhibitors to visit booth #5550 and experience a VJ-3 video borescope. ViewTech's no-cost, no-obligation demo program will ship you a full-featured articulating video borescope to trial at your own facility. ViewTech will be in the company of over 400 additional exhibitors, including Airgas Specialty Products, Aksa Power Generation, Universal Steel, and Umicore.



Learn more about POWERGEN International: https://www.viewtech.com/tradeshows/powergen-international-2021-2022/



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com



