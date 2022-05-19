News: XG names Yvonne Robinson Chief Operations Officer | CitizenWire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- California-based XG announced today the appointment of Yvonne Robinson as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she will guide the company's operations and growth, while overseeing the day-to-day management.



"Yvonne's strong record of leadership, execution and operational excellence makes her the ideal candidate to lead the next chapter of growth for XG and provide a valued experience to our partners," said John Clarey, CEO of XG.



"I'm humbled and honored to continue leading a team of effectively talented individuals in the wireless industry who are dedicated to helping our many wireless partners," said Yvonne. "I am excited to continue growing the company, to provide more value to our customers in their efforts of building a strong 5G environment across the communities."



Yvonne joined XG in 2021 as VP of Operations leading a talented and dedicated team. Her 20+ year career, within the wireless industry spans to real estate and site development, end-to-end site acquisition, leasing, zoning and construction processes.



About XG:



XG is a premier partner for Wireless Carriers nationwide, delivering wireless infrastructure.



XG establishes carrier friendly processes for operators to



deploy new builds, mods, small cells and generators by reconciling carrier priorities, policy requirements, regulatory compliance and permitting. We utilize skilled in-house site development, engineering, and construction resources, while providing real-time updates and incorporating the latest technology advancements.



For more information, please visit: https://www.xgcommunities.com/.

