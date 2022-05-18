News: Life Saving Device for Major Heart Surgery Procedure Now Available for Exclusive Manufacture | CitizenWire

California firm ProNova Partners has been tapped to handle the sale of the patent and rights to a lifesaving, ready to use device

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- ProNova Partners, a Los Angeles based, 25-year-old Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) firm has announced their commission to facilitate the sale of a new, patented device to lower mortality and other risks in specific, major heart surgery procedures.



The device lowers mortality, stroke risk and other risk factors in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) or transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures.



"We are very pleased that our past work, both nationally and internationally, has enabled us now to assist in bringing a life-saving device to the market for manufacture," announced Rick Carlson CEO and founder of ProNova Partners.



ProNova Partners has facilitated the sale of over 400 various opportunities in divergent areas. "This broad range of experience and exposure in multiple areas of the marketplace has been very helpful to our consultation work in the medical and tech arenas," Carlson stated.



The patented device available for rights purchase can simply be added to existent equipment to immediately improve patient outcomes. It was developed by a renowned M.D. and professor, a prolific inventor who owns more than 20 issued U.S. and tens of International Patents and a similar number of pending patents.



According to the developer "The vision of our Project (was) to significantly improve the safety of TAVI/TAVR. Integrating or adding-on an active double-filtering, emboli capturing, collecting and removal component to the TAVI/TAVR procedure is a breakthrough. With our approach, we are bringing a better solution than the currently used deflective anti-embolic devices for preventing cerebral embolic complications."



"We are proud and pleased to be a part of offering the full rights and ownership into the marketplace for manufacture," concluded Carlson. "It will both save lives and improve quality of life immediately for hundreds of thousands of patients and once released those numbers will grow to millions."



For detailed information go to: https://pronovapartners.com/engagement/medical-device-company-for-major-heart-surgery-for-sale/



Learn More: https://www.pronovapartners.com/

