News: Mortgage Coach promotes Suzanne Duniphin to VP, Customer Experience and David Bowser to VP, Customer Engagement | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced the advancement of two of its department directors to vice president-level positions. Suzanne Duniphin was promoted from director of eLearning to VP, customer experience, and David Bowser was promoted from director of account management to VP, customer engagement. In their new roles, Duniphin and Bowser will oversee Mortgage Coach's customer-facing initiatives and services.



Suzanne Duniphin, VP, Customer Experience



Duniphin has a 25-year background in mortgage banking and technology, having previously served as training and documentation manager at Optimal Blue, and in multiple leadership roles at a mortgage consulting firm and independent mortgage lender First Horizon Home Loans. Duniphin joined Mortgage Coach in 2020 as director of eLearning. Now as VP, customer experience, she will oversee all aspects of the Mortgage Coach customer experience - from implementation to launch and user training to ongoing customer support. In this role, she will scale the Mortgage Coach customer experience team to ensure the firm's rapidly expanding customer roster receives white-glove onboarding and training, and that lenders derive the greatest value from their investment in the platform.



David Bowser, VP, Customer Engagement



David Bowser has two decades' experience connecting mortgage lenders with right-fit technology solutions, having held positions at financial services marketing platform Volly and mortgage lending platform ICE Mortgage Technology. Bowser joined Mortgage Coach as director of account management in January of 2021 and was promoted to VP, customer engagement for enhancements to strategic customer communication and growth, which has helped customers better understand the platform's wide range of capabilities. In this new role, Bowser will expand Mortgage Coach's team of customer engagement experts.



"Mortgage Coach has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years with support from Suzanne and David, who have been tireless advocates for our platform and its ability to turn lenders into trusted mortgage advisors," said Mortgage Coach COO Kelli Hodges. "Suzanne and David are excellently equipped to nurture customer success and provide an outstanding customer experience. I am thrilled to have them at the helm of Mortgage Coach's customer-focused teams."



About Mortgage Coach:



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 120 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty. To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.



Learn More: https://mortgagecoach.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.