News: Zeteo Biomedical Introduces OrionMRQ™ Nasal Delivery Device for Vaccines | CitizenWire

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Zeteo Biomedical LLC announced today the availability of the ZEOx1 OrionMRQ™ nasal drug and vaccine delivery device. Zeteo's latest innovative delivery device provides pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing drugs, peptides, proteins, monoclonal antibodies and vaccines with precise, metered unit dose systemic delivery via the nasal route.



Nasal administration provides needle free, rapid systemic uptake into the body via the nose. Nasal delivery of vaccines can invoke a fast local immune response in the respiratory track, which is frequently the primary route of infection for contagious pathogens such as pandemic flu or coronavirus. The ZEOx1 OrionMRQ™ device is intuitive to use, enabling either patient self-administration or administration by caregivers with configurations available for both adults and children.



The OrionMRQ reloadable nasal delivery device has the capability to store up to four unit doses in the on-board storage compartment. The device is compact making it easy to carry in a pocket or purse. Zeteo intranasal delivery devices incorporate novel packaging technology utilizing a Form Fill Seal (FFS) flexible foil, packaging the drug or vaccine in a unit dose blister reducing the cost and eliminating the supply chain constraints of glass vials.



ZEOx1™ blister packaging provides exceptional barrier properties to protect the drug or vaccine during storage and transport and can be stored at room temperature, refrigerated or frozen storage conditions. The ZEOx1™ packaging technology is commercially scalable to produce millions of doses per day; a critically important requirement for rapid, cost effective deployment of vaccines and medical countermeasures to global populations.



About Zeteo Biomedical LLC:



Zeteo Biomedical™ is a biomedical device technology company based in Austin, Texas. Zeteo provides patient-centric delivery device technology, drug/device combination product development services and fill/finish packaging technology for pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, biologics and botanicals for intranasal, nose-to-brain, ophthalmic, sublingual, and animal care product applications.



