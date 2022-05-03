News: Dream Big Darling Announces 2022 ‘FLOurish’ Program | CitizenWire

Personal Assessment Program Designed to Mentor Future Leaders of Wine and Spirits Industry, Scholarship Applications Now Open

PASO ROBLES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Dream Big Darling and The Millinger Group today announced, "FLOurish 2022," a personalized assessment program for emerging women leaders in the wine and spirits industry. Qualified individuals are now invited to apply for one of 17 FLOurish scholarships that provide full-ride access to this innovative coaching and mentorship experience.



The FLOurish program was launched last year and proved to be an immediate success. "We saw amazing results in our first year of this innovative program," said Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, founder of Dream Big Darling. "It was such a joy to see our scholarship participants come out of this experience with so much hope and momentum."



The FLOurish scholarships were created by Wittstrom-Higgins and Rona Millinger, founder and president of The Millinger Group. Millinger originally developed the FLOurish program in honor of her professional mentor, Florence Pramberger, a former human resources leader for Seagram's, Beam and Mast-Jägermeister-where she was known as the "FLOmeister."



"I believe that personalized coaching and development programs are one of the most effective ways to develop the leaders of tomorrow," Millinger said. "The FLOurish program not only accelerates professional success - it fosters personal growth in a way that's as personal and unique as each participant."



Scholarships Now Open:



A minimum of 17 full-ride scholarships to FLOurish 2022 are available, providing access to 10 virtual coaching and assessment sessions. The program kicks off on July 12 and concludes with graduation in February 2023.



Applications can be made here - https://dream-big-darling.hiringthing.com/job/418429/2022-flourish-scholarship-provided-by-millinger-group-dream-big-darling



A full program outline can be viewed here (PDF) - https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5ad90e1e55b02cd8a7a15216/t/62624357494cd44f4e74e901/1650606936650/2022+FLOurish+Timeline+%26+Program.pdf



The value of each scholarship is $4,000.



Applications are open to women in the wine and spirits industry who are eager to learn, grow and make meaningful contributions to the industry. Applications must be submitted by May 31, 2022.



The graduates of last year's inaugural FLOurish program speak to the profound impact of the experience.



"I learned so many things about myself as a professional and how to apply those attributes to better myself and my career," said Caitlin Burdick, one of last year's FLOurish graduates. "The tools and insights I learned and developed are extremely valuable and are things that I will carry with me for years to come."



Added Marlena Blitz, another graduate, "The FLOurish scholarship was an invaluable growth tool that will teach me for years to come. I was able to feel confident in my potential, refine my processes and identify areas to become a more formidable leader in the industry."



A Winning Team:



This year also marks the second year of Mast-Jägermeister US's six-year investment totaling $340,000 to support FLOurish, another mark of Florence Pramberger's enduring legacy. "Florence left us too early after a fight with cancer," Millinger said. "I want to continue giving what Florence no longer can: coaching, development and guidance for women looking to contribute and advance in their work and personal lives."



Added Wittstrom-Higgins, "I wish that I had access to a program like this when I began my career, which is why I'm so excited that Mast-Jägermeister stepped up in such a big way to help us mentor the next generation of leaders in our industry."



About Dream Big Darling:



Our mission is to engage, inspire and mentor the next generation of leaders in the wine and spirits industry. Visit https://dreambigdarling.org/.



About The Millinger Group:



The Millinger Group is a full-service woman-owned human resources consulting firm. Visit https://themillingergroup.com/.



Learn More: https://dreambigdarling.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.