News: Soundfly Debuts New Course with Synthwave and Electronic Music Icon Com Truise | CitizenWire

BROOKLYN, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Online music school Soundfly has teamed up with dynamic producer Seth Haley, more popularly known as Com Truise, to release a new course on creating sci-fi-inspired electronic music. "Com Truise: Mid-Fi Synthwave Slow-Motion Funk" is available today as part of Soundfly's premium course subscription program, where students get unlimited access to a full library of creative music courses.



Haley opens up his creative process, starting with the sparks of inspiration he finds in retrofuturistic storylines, like the sweeping android astronaut narrative that's driven many of his albums. And he demonstrates the techniques he uses to pull a track together, building synth patches, sampling retro drum machine sounds, and leveraging '80s production techniques to create music that feels both nostalgic and novel.



Students will look inside the sessions of some of Com Truise's biggest hits, and follow along as he creates a brand new track from scratch. The unreleased song, "Dynetics" is available exclusively to Soundfly subscribers.



The course features more than 30 videos, as well as readings, downloads, stems, and more, and subscribers get access to Soundfly's Slack community of instructors, artists, and experts, where they can ask questions and get feedback on their work.



Heard most recently in his Super Bowl commercial with Coinbase, Com Truise has released three full-length albums, four EPs, and two compilations with famed electronic indie label Ghostly International. He's also done remixes for Daft Punk, Maroon 5, Tycho, deadmau5, and Neon Indian, among others.



"Com Truise's music is full of powerful contradictions - ambient textures with driving beats, vintage synths composing modern-sounding melodies, '80s production techniques but with all the power of the modern DAW," said Soundfly CEO Ian Temple. "The thing I've loved most about seeing inside his process is learning how to create entire worlds with your music, almost like you're making a film rather than a song. I'm so excited for the sounds that our students are going to be able to unlock within themselves after taking the course."



"I've stumbled across so many tutorials on YouTube of people trying to recreate my sounds over the years, and my reaction to that used to be to hold my techniques as closely guarded secrets," said Haley. "But I was never classically trained, and I had to figure out so much of what I do on my own. And so I think it's finally time to pass the torch to anyone who's willing to learn, and I hope other artists are able to take inspiration from the way I make music."



"Com Truise: Mid-Fi Synthwave Slow-Motion Funk" is available now and can be previewed for free at: https://soundfly.com/comtruise



