News: Rehashing Reality in Fiction, Canadian Author Releases Satirical, Yet Disturbing, Story of One of Hollywood’s Greatest Scandals | CitizenWire

MONTREAL, Quebec /CitizenWire/ -- Using the story of the rise and fall of a lecherous and uncouth Hollywood mogul, Julian Tryst explores the gripping themes of power, ego, lust, and revenge in his new novel, "Garvey Feinstein: Hollywood Predator" (ISBN: 978-0228869948).



A fictionalized retelling of one of Hollywood's most powerful scandals, Garvey Feinstein follows a man who sought clout and influence to remedy his past frustrations, and who ended up using and abusing those things mainly on members of the opposite sex. The novel was officially released in February 2022, and aims to shed a light on the inner workings of how such abuse occurs.



"To my knowledge, no one has written about this particular man and the movement he engendered, or depicted it in some other fictional way," says author Julian Tryst when asked why he wrote the book. "I think it can appeal to anyone who likes a good rise-and-fall story where the bad guy gets his due in the end. Especially a suspenseful one where there's some romance, jealousy, revenge, and crime involved."



And, while controversial and a bit graphic, "Garvey Feinstein" is already receiving rave reviews. In a five-star review, Reader Views celebrates the novel as "an entertaining tale that clearly reflects what is happening in Hollywood today."



JULIAN TRYST is a fiction author from Canada who likes to observe the messed-up aspects of human nature and make stories out of them. To check out his novels and writings, visit https://juliantryst.com/published/.



"Garvey Feinstein: Hollywood Predator" is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $16) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.



Learn More: https://juliantryst.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.