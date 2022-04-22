News: ViewTech Borescopes Showcasing VJ-3 Video Borescope Inspection Technology at CastExpo 2022 | CitizenWire

Largest Metalcasting Trade Show and Congress Connects Suppliers, Metalcasters, and Casting Buyers

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Having previously exhibited at CastExpo, ViewTech Borescopes will be returning to the triennial American Foundry Society event and demonstrating their remote visual inspection (RVI), nondestructive testing (NDT) technology at booth #509. Thousands of foundry professionals will convene at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio from April 23 through 26 to network, sit in on technical sessions, and learn about the latest metalcasting equipment.



Sales Consultant, Chris Courtright, will be on hand during exhibit hours and displaying several ViewTech borescopes, including a VJ-3 Dual Camera, VJ-3 3.9mm, VJ-3 2.8mm, and VJ-3 2.2mm. "Our line of video borescopes assists professionals conducting inspections, maintenance, and quality control procedures," stated Courtright. "The VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescope was not available the last time we exhibited at CastExpo and is one of our most favored borescopes for sale, especially among those completing casting industry inspections."



ViewTech Borescopes invites both CastExpo attendees and exhibitors to visit booth #509 and experience a VJ-3 video borescope. ViewTech's no-cost, no-obligation demo program will ship you a full-featured articulating video borescope to trial at your own facility. ViewTech will be in the company of nearly 300 additional exhibitors, including ASK Chemicals, Cortec Corporation, Equipment Manufacturers International, and Sinto America.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/borescopes/



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com



About CastExpo 2022: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/cast-expo-2022/



Learn More: https://www.ViewTech.com

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.