News: Sleep in an Unforgettable Luxury Sky Dome Near the Grand Canyon: Clear Sky Resorts Launches Second Season on May 26 | CitizenWire

TEMPE, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Looking for a unique vacation experience this year? Tempe, Arizona-based Clear Sky Resorts launches their second season on May 26, 2022. Their resort near the Grand Canyon has elevated glamping to a whole new level of luxury by bringing the outdoors inside.



"At one of America's most unique and spectacular places to vacation, our guests stay in spacious Luxury Sky Domes with expansive windows and skylights that provide epic stargazing and sunrise watching from the comfort of their luxurious bed," says Clear Sky Resorts founder, Hal Feinberg.



"Nights in your dome are magical, I definitely got lost in the stars," said a guest who rated their Clear Sky Resorts experience as five-star plus a few thousand. After falling asleep under a sky full of stars, you wake up to a magnificent Arizona sunrise over an other-worldly high desert landscape. "I loved this place! You feel as though you're on another planet," exclaimed another guest.



One of Clear Sky Resorts' most popular 2-person Sky Dome floor plans, Stairway to the Stars, features a spiral staircase leading up to a bed suspended from the ceiling's skylight. Guests feel the essence of the Grand Canyon with wall-sized murals of canyon scenery featured in most of the domes, including the Grand Canyon XL which sleeps five. Clear Sky Resorts also offers domes that sleep up to seven in a variety of fun, uniquely styled Luxury Sky Domes, including 80's Video Game, British Secret Agent, Deep Space and Pink Kitten themes.



Beyond ordinary, Clear Sky Resorts' Luxury Sky Domes come outfitted with luxurious touches not always found at other glamping resorts. Each Luxury Sky Dome features a climate-control system to keep you cool during the warm days and warm during the cool nights. Every dome has its own private bath with a large glass-enclosed shower featuring a rain showerhead and plush towels. Cozy up at night around the artisan firepit or the chic free-standing ethanol fireplaces found in many of Clear Sky Resorts' Luxury Sky Domes.



Although each dome is placed to maximize privacy, solitude, and breathtaking high desert views, this 40-acre resort is also about fun-filled opportunities to get to know your fellow guests, your family and even yourself. Fun, family-friendly activities connect people to each other and make every Clear Sky Resorts vacation a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that you'll want to experience again and again.



* Oversized in-ground air pillow trampoline



* Glow-in-the-dark nine-hole frisbee golf course



* Sand volleyball court / swings / playground



* Lots of fun yard games



* Live music, storytelling, wildlife demos and movie nights



* Nightly s'mores around artisan firepits



Opening for the 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend, book your Clear Sky Resorts' Grand Canyon vacation by April 30, 2022, and save 15%.



For reservations and information, go to https://grandcanyon.clearskyresorts.com/ or contact Clear Sky Resorts by phone at +1-406-219-7811 or email at information@clearskyresorts.com.



About Clear Sky Resorts:



Founded in 2020, Clear Sky Resorts is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. As the first resort of its kind in the U.S., Clear Sky Resorts delivers a unique hospitality experience with luxurious Sky Domes, perfect for nighttime stargazing and lots of fun activities for the whole family. Learn more: https://clearskyresorts.com/.



