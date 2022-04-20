News: Chicago-based Swift Homes Achieves 500 5-Star Reviews | CitizenWire

Leading home purchasing company continues to exceed client expectations with unmatched service and exceptional results

CHICAGO, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- A professional home buying company that helps homeowners across the United States sell their properties quickly for top cash value, Swift Homes is proud to have surpassed 500 5-star reviews from highly satisfied sellers.



"Swift Homes' mission is to help homeowners achieve the best possible outcome when selling their home, and we are thrilled that the service we provide to sellers is reflected in our 5-star reviews," said Zach Fertig, President of Swift Homes.



Supported by a multi-billion-dollar private equity fund, the business has sent out over a million reliable and competitive cash offers to prospective sellers from California to Maine. The time-tested Swift Homes process benefits not only homeowners, but also local families that are able to rent the properties purchased.



From the very beginning, the skilled and knowledgeable team at Swift Homes has been fully committed to assisting clients looking to sell their single-family houses due to a variety of life circumstances. One of the many reasons why sellers are so satisfied with the company is that Swift Homes masterfully guides them and keeps the process as straightforward, efficient, and hassle-free as possible.



The Swift Homes representatives have more than 20 years of combined industry experience, which enables them to provide a client experience and level of service that other companies cannot match.



Starting the Swift Homes process is as simple as answering a few questions about the property for sale. Typically, within 2 business days the company's team will furnish a proposal with their dependable top cash offer included. If the seller decides to accept the offer and sign the contract, Swift Homes has a 3rd party inspect the house first hand. As soon as the inspection is finished and the title has cleared, the company can complete the transaction and provide sellers with their funds.



"Sellers greatly appreciate the fact that Swift Homes keeps control of the process in their hands, and never pressures them to move forward on anything they are not fully comfortable with," added Fertig. "They are also grateful for the fact that they can sell their properties in as-is condition rather than needing to make extensive repairs or modifications." While Swift Homes will request a repair credit if the 3rd party inspection finds any excessive damage or other issues that must be fixed, homeowners can always opt out of the deal at that point or choose to handle these necessary repairs themselves.



With Swift Homes, homeowners also have the ability to set a closing date that works well for their particular situation and then change that closing date if need be. While closing time can vary from transaction to transaction, the process is usually complete within a few weeks to a few months. To help sellers get the most value out of the deal as possible, Swift Homes does not charge any fees for their services, and even handles customary closing costs (Title Search, Notary Fees, Recording Fees, and Deed Preparation/Attorney Fees).



About Swift Homes



Now operating in over 100 major real estate markets that encompass thousands of towns and cities throughout the country, Swift Homes has industry-leading programs that have helped improve the lives of countless homeowners and local families alike. Sellers approved by the rental fund can also choose to rent their properties back after the sales have closed. While Swift Homes primarily facilitates the purchase of single-family properties, they do consider multi-family properties as well as condos and commercial properties. The company also works with investment properties (even those with existing tenants), as well as realtors.



Swift Homes can be reached by calling (877) 861-2466. For more information visit https://www.selltoswift.com/ or email hello@SelltoSwift.com.



