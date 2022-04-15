News: Aviation and Aerospace Career Day on the USS Hornet Museum | CitizenWire

ALAMEDA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- USS Hornet Museum announces Aviation and Aerospace Career Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday May 7, 2022. Hear from leaders in these industries about the exciting career opportunities available! We will have booths where businesses will share information and answer any questions you have about careers with them. There will also be stage presentations and panels about careers in Aviation and Aerospace.



Students will be allowed on board for free (K-12 or College). We will have special tours all day and more. Please note that anyone under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.



Participants include:



* Hodge Flight Services



* FedEx



* Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 20



* NASA



* ASTRA



* local flight schools, local colleges and more.



USS Hornet Museum website: https://uss-hornet.org/



ABOUT USS HORNET MUSEUM:



Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the USS Hornet Museum relies on the generosity of individuals to fund our educational programs, restoration projects, create and enhance exhibits and much more. The Museum is not supported in any way by regular grants from city, county, state or federal sources.



Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science and space technology: https://uss-hornet.org/youth-education.



A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, California. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions.



For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: https://www.uss-hornet.org/ or call (510) 599-4272.



Learn More: https://uss-hornet.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.