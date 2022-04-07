News: Participating Applebee’s® Restaurants on Long Island, N.Y. Announce Special Late-Night, One Dollar Drink Offer for the Entire Month of April | CitizenWire

Every Night from 10 p.m., to close, Doherty Enterprises-Owned Applebee's on Long Island Will Offer $1 Long Island Iced Teas

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar is welcoming spring with a special $1 late-night drink every evening in April from 10 p.m. to close at participating restaurants on Long Island, N.Y.* Starting today and running through April 30, guests can enjoy a tasty $1 Long Island Iced Tea, as well as select half-priced appetizers, at Applebee's® restaurants on Long Island that are owned and operated by local franchisee Doherty Enterprises (see list of participating locations below).



Long Island Iced Tea is a classic drink - and now this neighborhood favorite can be enjoyed for just a buck. It's refreshing and affordable, perfect for keeping your late nights rocking.



"This unbeatable late-night drink offer is our special way of celebrating the arrival of spring with our guests," said Tim Doherty, the CEO of Doherty Enterprises. "There is no better way to satisfy a late-night craving than with a $1 drink and one of our must-try, half-priced appetizers."



The Long Island, NY Applebee's® locations, owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises, participating in this special offer are:



Nassau County: Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, Elmont, New Hyde Park, Rosedale, Valley Stream and Westbury;



Suffolk County: - Bohemia, Brentwood, Commack, East Farmingdale, East Islip, Farmingville, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Miller Place, Patchogue, Riverhead and Shirley.



For more information and other limited time offers from Applebee's®, stop by your neighborhood Applebee's restaurant.



*Offer valid for dine-in only at Doherty Enterprises owned and operated Applebee's® locations on Long Island, NY, FL, and GA and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Offer valid from 4/1/22-4/30/22. Void where prohibited.



About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.



Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 130 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 8 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey. Doherty Enterprises is ranked 11th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News, the 73rd largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain's Business, and 34th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ.



The Doherty vision is to be the "Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve" and its mission is to "Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers." Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 3,100 people and donated over $4.1 million directly back to those in need. ( https://www.dohertyinc.com/ ).



About Applebee's®



As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it's in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood(tm) is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee's franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,680 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of December 31, 2021. This number does not include two domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.



Learn More: https://www.dohertyinc.com/

