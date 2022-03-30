News: After, Inc. Partners with Atlas Copco’s Power Technique Division to Deliver a Seamless Post-Sale Experience to its Customers | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- After, Inc. announced that Atlas Copco's Power Technique North American Division will utilize QuickReg® to provide a seamless post-sale experience to its customers. The Power Technique Division designs, manufactures and markets mobile air compressors, handheld pneumatic tools, as well as mobile generators, light towers, and portable pumps. Its products are used in a wide range of industries including construction, industrial, mining, events, dewatering and rental, and are sold exclusively through its established Atlas Copco and CAT dealer networks.



"It's been great working with the Atlas Copco team to understand their post-sale customer experience goals and provide a solution that can help them on so many levels," says Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc. "The Power Technique Division came to us with three clear objectives. First, they wanted to ensure that their customers were receiving a consistent post-sale experience. Second, they wanted a user-friendly registration tool that their dealers could promote to drive higher registrations. And third, they wanted to create a personalized channel to offer their customers extended warranties and other relevant products and services."



After, Inc.'s QuickSuite technology - namely QuickReg® (for product registration), QuickCover® (for extended warranties) and QuickRenew® (for subscription products on a designated cadence) - will allow Atlas Copco to create its own seamless solution for its dealers and customers.



"We are excited about partnering with After, Inc. to introduce an integrated post-sale experience to our dealer network and customers," says Corbett Jones, VP Marketing, Atlas Copco, Power Technique Division. "We wanted a warranty registration solution that would help us engage with the owners and users of our machines. It had to be quick and easy to implement, to help drive the customer's service and parts needs back to our channel partners. We also needed it to integrate with our Power Connect platform to drive product registrations. After's experience in delivering these solutions to manufacturers for the past decade made our decision a no brainer."



In exchange for registering, Atlas Copco can provide customers relevant product support information as well as customized offers for extended warranties, accessories, and consumables, improving their customer experience.



About After, Inc.



After, Inc. (www.afterinc.com) is a pioneer in the post-sale services industry. Since 2005, we have helped some of the world's top brands transform their businesses after the point of sale. Our post-sale services drive higher customer satisfaction, product reliability, and brand equity, lower claims costs, and additional revenue and profit opportunities.



In 2021, we launched QuickSuite, a modular set of SaaS technologies to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers build deeper relationships with their customers and increase loyalty and lifetime value. The suite covers the entire post-sale lifecycle, and includes QuickReg®, QuickCover®, QuickClaim®, QuickInsight®, and QuickRenew®.



Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings, a diversified financial services distribution company with a focus on data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions. Learn more at: https://www.afterinc.com/.



About Atlas Copco



Based in Stockholm, Sweden, with almost 40,000 employees and customers in more than 180 countries, Atlas Copco (www.atlascopco.com) is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions. The Power Technique Division in the United States ( https://www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment ) handles the sales and service for heavy-duty and lightweight construction equipment. Its product offerings include electric and diesel mobile air compressors, submersible and surface pumps, portable and large generators, diesel and electric light towers, industrial battery packs, boosters, handheld tools, Industrial electric, pneumatic, cordless transducerized assembly tools, as well as an extensive range of pneumatic grinders, sanders, chipping hammers and riveting systems.

