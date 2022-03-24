News: The Eulogy Writers Reach Out to Ukrainians in Distress | CitizenWire

DETROIT, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- The Eulogy Writers (TheEulogyWriters.com), America's leading eulogy writing service, established in 2014, today announced that a portion of every fee collected will be donated to the Save the Children® charity, designated for the assistance of Ukrainian refugees. Save the Children is one of several nationally recognized and verified organizations reaching out to the homeless and displaced in Ukraine fleeing to neighboring countries, overwhelming food and shelter resources in their refuge nations.



The Eulogy Writers, long an advocate for those who are hurting and in need, has adopted this donation program in the face of over three million displaced Ukrainians.



Steve Schafer, founder and chief writer for TheEulogyWriters.com, said, "We started our service in 2014 to help relieve some of the stress and anxiety for people who have been asked to eulogize a loved one. People who come to us are going through grief and loss in their lives, and as we thought about the war in Ukraine there seemed to be a clear connection for us.



"Like many others, we wanted to take some positive action to help with the most basic human needs of food and shelter. As they grieve their deep and profound loss of loved ones, homes, possessions, and security, we wanted to say we are with them. By donating a portion of our fee to Save the Children we hope that our clients can feel that even in the midst of their own loss they are reaching out to help those suffering in this war."



Based in West Bloomfield, Michigan, The Eulogy Writers is an international eulogy writing service that has created eulogies for people as far away as Uganda, Kenya, Australia, Dubai, and Ireland. Our writers have been actively involved in eulogy writing for over three decades, creating well over a thousand eulogies.



One of the distinctives of TheEulogyWriters.com, as the most used eulogy writing service in America, is the ability to, as needed, complete the eulogy within twenty-four hours. Staffers at the company often work late into the night to be sure to have every eulogy completed on time, working with clients until they are completely satisfied with the eulogy to honor and celebrate the life of their loved one.



On TheEulogyWriters.com website there is a link to Save the Children® for visitors and clients to join The Eulogy Writers in making additional donations.



Founder, Steve Schafer and writing partner Ralph DiBiasio-Snyder, are available for podcasts and other media outlets dealing with loss and grief and other death and death industry issues.



