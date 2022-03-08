News: Ask An Optometrist to Improve Your Eye-Q | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- The Colorado Optometric Association (COA) and 2020 Eyes Colorado are answering commonly asked patient questions to educate the public on eye health. 2020 Eyes Colorado is the COA's public awareness initiative to promote healthy eyes and vision across the state throughout the year.



People frequently have questions about vision or eyesight but neglect to ask during their annual eye exam. A group of Colorado optometrists have created a list with answers of eight commonly asked questions or misconceptions about eye health.



Some of the questions our optometrists answer include:



* Can an optometrist diagnose diabetes just through an eye exam?



* Does eating carrots improve eyesight?



* What are the qualifications to be a candidate for LASIK surgery?



* Do blue light glasses and filters actually work?



"Educating Coloradans about eye health is extremely important, as is identifying misconceptions many patients have. This list of commonly asked questions allows the COA and 2020 Eyes Colorado to serve that purpose," says Dr. Jean DeMoss, Board President for the Colorado Optometric Association.



The list of questions and answers can be read and downloaded, along with many other resources about vision and eye health.



See the full list of questions and answers here https://2020eyescolorado.org/optometrists-answer-common-questions-about-your-eye-health/



About the Colorado Optometric Association (COA):



The Colorado Optometric Association (COA) is the professional organization of optometrists in Colorado. Over 600 Colorado Doctors of Optometry are voluntary members of the Association.



Since 1892, the COA has assisted its members in providing the highest standard of professional care to their patients by sponsoring continuing education programs for doctors, advocating in local and state governments for programs and laws that represent patients' best interests, and providing information for the public. For more information, please visit http://www.visioncare.org/ or call 303-863-9778.



Learn More: https://colorado.aoa.org/

