News: Faster Conversion and Efficient Work with Updated HitPaw Video Converter Mac | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- A large number of video workers start using Apple devices like MacBook, iMac, and Mac Mini to process the work. To satisfy a large number of request that users would like to convert videos and audio file on Mac OS, HitPaw, as a pioneer in video industry, has released HitPaw Video Converter Mac version, which can serve Mac users well. Moreover, HitPaw optimized some features in order for users to have the best experience.



So what are the amazing features about HitPaw Video Converter Mac? Here I will take you through it that allows you to convert files on Mac with ease.



60X faster conversion without losing quality



HitPaw Video Converter improve the converting speed to the fastest among all video converters. With the Hardware Accelerations, it is 60x faster to convert a 100MB file than normal conversion, which only costs 30 seconds. Lossless Conversion assures that the video quality will remain the same during the converting process. Also, HitPaw Video Converter allows users to batch convert files so that users can save time to add and convert files one by one.



Ultrafast download from 10000+ websites



HitPaw Video Converter allows users to download videos from 10000+ streaming websites, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo. In order to decrease the downloading time and make users' work more efficient, HitPaw Video Converter release the Ultrafast Download that can increase the download speed. Users can download 720p, 1080p, and even 4K videos within seconds. Furthermore, you can also get two free downloads with trial version, giving you the sufficient experience before you make the purchase.



4K video player



HitPaw Video Converter supports to play 4K videos in a smooth way, which can invoke hardware and software to decoding the videos. 4K resolution is becoming the most popular resolution of videos. With playing 4K videos smoothly, users can convert and edit the 4K videos efficiently.



Compatibility and Price



HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows including Win11 and Mac OS. Its pricing starts from $19.95 per month, $39.95 per year to $69.95 for the lifetime. For more information checking, you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-converter-mac.html



About HitPaw



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/



Our Social Media



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial



Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hitpawvideoeditor/



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.