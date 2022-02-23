News: Red River Athletic Conference Partners with Stack Sports to Simplify Travel | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- The Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) - with member institutions are located across a three-state region that includes Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico today announced that it will partner with TEAMINN powered by Stack Sports.



The RRAC which promotes the education and development of students through intercollegiate athletics participation, academic achievement, and character development will partner with TEAMINN to simplify the travel experience for its members, teams, and participants. Since its inception in 1998, the RRAC has had the explicit purpose to provide a community of member institutions that share a commitment to vigorous and principled competition between teams of student-athletes who represent their colleges and universities across 9 sports.



"We're excited to align our conference and member institutions with TEAMINN," says RRAC Commissioner Tony Stigliano. "Through this partnership, our members will realize cost savings and will receive best-in-class service throughout the hotel booking process."



TEAMINN is a premier travel service that simplifies the travel experience for athletes and parents. In addition to that through their relationships, they are able to provide more complimentary rooms to organizations combined with the best rates in the industry for team travelers. These factors along with the best-in-class service that is standard at Stack Sports are why TEAMINN is the fastest-growing travel service in the industry.



"It's a great opportunity to partner with the Red River Athletic Conference and their 30,000 plus students that cheer them on annually," said Jeff Brunsberg Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Stack Sports. "We are proud to serve such a great organization and support the growth of their conference through TEAMINN."



About Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC)



Founded in 1998 with the explicit purpose to provide a community of member institutions that share a commitment to vigorous and principled competition between teams of student-athletes the RRAC now serves 14 schools across 9 sports in 3 sporting seasons. With over 30,000 students enrolled at its member universities, the conference has a rich tradition of competition in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars -- Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://www.stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.