News: Overnight Drive Joins TNCRadio.LIVE | CitizenWire

Steve Sommers 'Overnight Drive' joins lineup at TNCRadio, the Streaming Radio Station dedicated to Transportation Industry

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- On the heels of an announcement regarding their Prime Time programming, TNCRadio.LIVE, announced today that another well-known radio personality can now be heard on the trucker-centric streaming radio station.



"We are excited to announce that in cooperation with Hot Shot's Secret, The Steve Sommers Overnight Drive program can be heard on TNCRadio beginning February 7, 2022." The announcement was made on-air by Ron Samuels, Vice President and one of the founding partners of TNCRadio.



With a predominantly talk format including live shows and popular podcasts, the station grew quickly since its launch in mid-2020 because of its easy availability online at http://www.tncradio.live/ and via Google Play, Apple's App Store, Alexa, and hundreds of platforms and devices.



"It makes a lot of sense for us to partner with TNCRadio.LIVE to bring Steve's show to the leader in 24-hours streaming talk radio for truckers," said Chris Gaberelcik, founder and CEO of Hot Shot's Secret. Under his leadership, Gabrelcik has positioned the "Hot Shot's Secret" brand as the primary sponsor for "The Steve Sommers Overnight Drive" since its launch and has supported the trucking industry for over 20 years.



TNCRadio.LIVE will broadcast Sommers' popular live call-in show during its familiar midnight to 5 a.m. ET, timeslot.



"This is another important step in our expansion to multiple platforms," according to Chad Highland, Program Director for The Overnight Drive. "As Steve's program continues to gain listeners throughout the country, we are investigating multiple avenues for growth."



As a part of the agreement between Hot Shot's Secret and TNCRadio, the "Hot Shot's Secret" brand will feature prominently on TNCRadio both on-air and on social media.



"This is truly a win-win for both organizations," said TNCRadio Managing Partner, Tom Kelley. "The agreement allows Hot Shot's Secret to extend their on-air reach to a 24-hour platform and allows TNCRadio to keep our focus on building a safe place for drivers to get the news and information they need, and the music and entertainment they want."



TNCRadio.LIVE began broadcasting in mid-2020 and provides on-going weather, traffic, and emergency information and entertainment to the Transportation Industry, primarily to commercial drivers. The station is privately owned. TNCRadio.LIVE is a DBA of IMSICO, LLC, a Texas Company.



For more information about TNCRadio.LIVE visit http://www.tncradio.live/.



For more information about Hot Shot's Secret's full line of performance products, visit http://www.hotshotsecret.com/To speak directly with one of Hot Shot's Secret highly qualified technicians, call toll free 800-341-6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot's Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret and #teamhotshots.

Learn More: https://tncradio.live

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.