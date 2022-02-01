News: Top South Florida In-home Healthcare Company Expands Reach | CitizenWire

BOCA RATON, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Amerihome Healthcare is excited to announce that due to a recent new hire, it will expand its geographic reach and operations. For more than 10 years, it's been a leader in Palm Beach's home health care industry and will now service Broward County as well to focus on in-home health care staffing.



Josh Andreacci, the new operations director, brings years of experience to Amerihome in terms of management and operations. He plans to work to maintain the company culture which prides itself on being an owner-operated business with an impeccable track record and 100 percent customer satisfaction.



This growth comes at the ideal time. COVID-19 made many rethink the idea of a retirement home and revisit how they could stay in their own home and not only extend their quality of life, but their safety too.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average employment growth in all industries is projected at 7 percent. The in-home healthcare industry is currently projected to grow by 54 percent and add 738,200 jobs. That's pretty breathtaking. And, U.S. expenditures on in-home health care are projected to hit $186.8 billion by 2027.



Amerihome Healthcare, which specializes in Alzheimer's, dementia care, palliative care, companion services, light house chores and daily tasks is poised for this growth. It's ready to provide affordable, quality in-home care service for the elderly and senior population in South Florida.



"Our support staff and operation resemble that of a large corporation, but unlike a large corporation, we give clients truly personalized care. We offer peace of mind and affordable service," Tina Andreacci, founder and CEO, says. "Amerihome will begin scaling operations with an aggressive multimedia campaign that encompasses TV and social media starting towards the end of 2022."



For more information: https://amerihomehealthcare.com/



About Amerihome Healthcare, LLC



Amerihome Healthcare refers a variety of caregivers who provide personal care and custodial care services. It offers hourly services, 24/7 care and live-in services provided by HHAs, CNAs, and LPN. It also provides RN case management, hospital and in-home caregivers who are meticulously matched to cope with their client's needs and care preferences whether in home, hospice, hospital or assisted living facilities. Each caregiver is fully credentialed and thoroughly screened prior to registry onboarding. Professional references are checked; criminal backgrounds are conducted and level two fingerprinting checks are made. A motor vehicle record background and physician medical screening are also done. Amerihome's registry is licensed, bonded, and insured.



