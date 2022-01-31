News: A New Mental Health App Has Arrived! The Mavin App | CitizenWire

MILWAUKEE, Wis. /CitizenWire/ -- Today, a Wisconsin startup, 3oi LLC announces the launch of the Mavin App, a mental health app to help the world conquer mental health in addition to supporting and educating the masses. Furthermore, the 3oi team is also proud to publicize that we are onboarding participants to the Conscious Venture Lab Cohort 8 Accelerator program.



Mental health is not to be taken lightly, it is something that cannot be fixed or cured but only maintained and sustained. So, we thank Conscious Venture Lab for believing in our mission in becoming a constant structure in people's lives in providing mental health education and assistance and also by connecting individuals with mental health providers on their terms.



"We at Mavin want to put your mental health, in your hands," said Kvon Smith, Chairman at 3oi LLC.



Our Mental health is constantly changing daily and sliding across a continuum of positive to negative. Because we as people are constantly affected by positive and negative experiences that affect how we feel mentally. Moreover, we are all one moment away from experiencing a mental health crisis. Whether it is childhood trauma coming to the surface, an accident-causing anxiety, or a veteran suffering from PTSD. Mental health is an aspect of life we must take more seriously.



We believe that you are not your mental health condition and that you have the power to conquer it. We believe that treating mental health is not a one size fits all treatment. The Mavin App which is out exclusively for Android at the moment is one of a kind personalized mental health app that includes assessments that intends to direct you to professionals who fit your needs.



We also believe that community is vital when living with mental illness or battling mental health. We want to let everyone know that they are not in this fight alone, so we created a safe space for members to connect with other members to encourage, uplift, and share life experiences in our Mavin's Haven.



During sign-in add a trusted loved one to your profile for free to avoid future interrogating questions altogether with your family. And in times of crisis, we have an emergency button inside the app that connects you to crisis intervention instead of the police.



So do us a favor and go to the Google Play store and join us on "Mavin App" your mental safe haven app where we are intentional in changing and saving lives.



LEARN MORE AT:



https://mymavin.app/



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mavin.mavin



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/jYSYblqOk7s



TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mavin.app



Follow on social at:



https://www.linkedin.com/in/kvonsmith/



https://www.instagram.com/mavin.app/



Learn More: https://mymavin.app/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.