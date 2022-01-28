News: Want a Sparkling Valentine’s Day? Follow These Six Jewelry Buying Tips | CitizenWire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. /CitizenWire/ -- Whether you are staying at home this Valentine's Day, or plan to have a romantic evening out, the American Gem Society (AGS), a nonprofit association dedicated to consumer protection, has some advice to ensure the jewelry you buy adds extra sparkle to you and your loved one's celebration.



1. Have a general idea of the kind of jewelry you want to buy? If it's a gift, what does the recipient like? Consider the type and color of metal, the gemstone, setting, as well as the type of piece. Would this person want a watch, bracelet, necklace, or ring?



2. Shop with a credentialed, professional jeweler who is a member of an organization with a strict code of business ethics, such as AGS. An ethical and knowledgeable jeweler will share facts about the gemstone in your jewelry, like whether it is enhanced or treated, natural, or a laboratory-created gemstone.



3. Do your research online but visit the store so you can see the piece in person. You might love the way something looks on the screen, but when you see it up close, you may feel differently. Maybe it's the color or sheen of the metal or how the setting looks. Get an up-close look before making a significant purchase.



4. Ask about the return policy. If the gift misses the mark, you'll want to return it!



5. If a discount seems too good to be true, it might be. You've heard of the practice where a retailer inflates a price by a certain percent, then advertises it at a slightly lesser percent? AGS members must adhere to standards of business conduct that strictly prohibit this practice.



6. Buying diamonds? Ask for a diamond grading report from an independent laboratory. A thorough grading report covers all 4Cs-cut, color, clarity, and carat-so that the jewelry buyers know and understand the quality of what they are purchasing. AGS founded AGS Laboratories as a nonprofit diamond grading laboratory that shares its mission of consumer protection. This mission ensures jewelry buyers will receive an unbiased opinion on the quality of their diamonds.



-- Well-cut diamonds sparkle in candlelight or low light. Set the mood with the right lighting and watch the diamond sparkle on your loved one.



Want to learn more tips? Visit http://www.americangemsociety.org/gems-and-jewelry/.



To find a credentialed AGS jeweler, visit https://www.americangemsociety.org/find-a-jeweler/jeweler/search/.



About American Gem Society



The American Gem Society, founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to proven ethics, knowledge, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. The American Gem Society is a professional organization awarding credentials for its members, who are held to the industry's highest ethical and professional standards and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Less than one in twenty jewelers in the country have met the exacting requirements necessary for membership.



Website: http://www.americangemsociety.org/



Facebook: AmericanGemSociety1934



Instagram: @americangemsociety



Twitter: @AmerGemSociety

Learn More: https://www.americangemsociety.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.