News: Netcube Achieves World’s First Multi-Slice Application Service Architecture Proven on Commercial Grade 5G System | CitizenWire

SEOUL, Korea /CitizenWire/ -- Netcube, Inc., a Korea-based leading telecom software company just announced that the company has achieved a significant milestone towards a 5G-led business for a 5G ecosystem. It's successfully proved its network slicing application enabler platform on a commercial-grade 5G system.



The achievement was part of the "5G Convergence Service Field Test Project" funded by the Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) of Korea. And, the implementation was officially proven by the Telecommunication Technology Association (TTA) at the "National 5G Convergence Testbed" facility operated by National Information Society Agency (NIA) of Korea. The facility is equipped with carrier-grade Samsung 5G SA access and core system.



Dong-ho Yu, CEO of Netcube, said, "Network slicing technology is a fundamental feature for a 5G ecosystem, but it seems to have remained a rather conceptual ideal for a long time."



Yu attributes this to a lack of service attaching technology with vertical industries and their applications.



"The goal of this development was to suggest a network slicing-based business model for 5G converged ecosystem participants and to offer practical level enabling solutions for CSPs, vertical industries and users," he says.



Sung-Uk Rha, director of Future Network Center at NIA, said that, "Korea was the first country to commercialize 5G networks successfully, and this world-first demonstration of Netcube's original network slicing technology shows an example of the country's continued innovation."



In addition to this milestone, in 2021, Netcube achieved another notable accomplishment during its participation in the "5G Government Network Pilot Project" which was to develop and prove the industry's first 3GPP compliant "Secondary Authentication" system. This helps governments and enterprises to identify and authorize 5G-based private network access from commercial 5G networks.



For more information, visit: https://www.netcube.com or email: global@netcube.com.



About Netcube, Inc.



Established in 2003, Netcube is a telecommunications software company based in Seoul, Korea. The company is committed to helping various vertical industries embrace 5G with the convergence of their data network environments and supporting enterprises, governments and individual developers to effectively deploy and operate 5G-converged services.



Netcube cooperates with MNOs, manufacturers and integrators to enhance the mobile network ecosystem in transforming 5G NSA into SA, building 5G private network and architecting and deploying 5G-based workplace networks for enterprises and public sector.



MULTIMEDIA



* VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZg2fhtiVQ4



* IMAGE: https://netcube.com/wp-content/uploads/netcube-network-slicing-platform-diagram.png



Learn More: https://www.netcube.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.