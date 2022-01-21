News: Thinkzilla Launches New DEI Scorecard to help Organizations Grow Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Focus | CitizenWire

Consulting firm excels in DEI training, programs and initiatives.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Companies with ethnically diverse executive teams outperform their peers by a full 33 percent when it comes to profitability, according to a recent McKinsey report, and yet many companies still come up short in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion work. Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced the launch of a proprietary DEI Scorecard to help clients improve DEI outcomes based on research, data, best practices and organizational goals.



The scorecard can be used for audits, to support training and programs, and to help organizations build more inclusive workplaces and workforces. Thinkzilla Consulting is the only firm that combines program development with extensive DE&I expertise, a network of thousands of minority-led business suppliers and full-service marketing capabilities,



"Every organization should develop DE&I goals customized to their team, their industry and their goals, which is why we launched this scorecard," said the CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting, Velma Trayham, who was recently featured in the Business News Ledger for her DE&I work. "Based on feedback from companies interested in growing their diversity and inclusion programming and outreach, the scorecard can be part of your strategic plan and overall growth efforts. It's all about inspiring change in a meaningful way."



After launching the United Diversity Business Summit in 2021 with a proclamation from the city of Scottsdale, Ariz., Thinkzilla's team in Scottsdale, Atlanta, and Houston has continued to innovate and support minority business owners through its work in supplier diversity program development & evaluation, Marketing Services and DE&I assessments and training.



"While everyone knows that diverse, inclusive and equitable companies do better across many metrics, not every organization knows how to get there," said Dr. Trayham. "Our data, our knowledge and our passion can help organizations of all sizes get the information they need to take equitable action and make a true difference."



Thinkzilla Consulting helps organizations create a positive economic impact through cultural diversity. Making brands more relevant, Thinkzilla builds meaningful connections between brands and consumers.



