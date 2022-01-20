News: Inflation-proof Investments Made Possible with Luxury Diamonds | CitizenWire

Rosenberg Diamonds and Co Announces Record-Breaking Sales Despite Pandemic

BOCA RATON, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Last month, Rosenberg Diamonds & Co of Boca Raton, Florida, whose primary focus is high-end diamond and jewels, announced record-breaking sales for the second year in a row - despite the ongoing pandemic. And they aren't the only ones. One study showed that from January through May 2021, overall U.S. jewelry sales surged a very impressive 41% from the same period, two years earlier.



Of the company's continued rise in sales David Rosenberg, Founder, and President of Rosenberg Diamonds & Co said, "During the pandemic year of 2020, we broke records sales. What is remarkable is that in 2021, we have seen a tremendous increase from last year and have broken last year's record by mid-year."



All of this, in the face of not only a pandemic, but also rising inflation. But as Rosenberg explains, a diamond is a brilliant investment. "We're seeing some of the highest inflation we've seen in decades. Whether you are purchasing a luxury vehicle, yacht or private jet, prices are exponentially higher these days. But you can take comfort when purchasing a diamond. Luxury diamonds do not require a lot of space for storage, they are durable, and, unlike cars or yachts, you can enjoy them without any concerns about decreasing value. So while stock and cash investments remain flat, diamonds increase in value, making them an excellent hedge against inflation."



Rosenberg is starting to see a pent-up demand for luxury purchases and as many galas & functions make their way back on the calendar, customers are looking to dazzle on the red carpet. Even gifts for special occasions such as birthdays, holidays are becoming much more substantial. After all, luxury never seems to go out of style and diamonds continue to be everyone's best friend.



About Rosenberg Diamonds & Co:



David Rosenberg Diamonds is a high-end jewelry and diamond boutique located in Boca Raton, Florida. Rosenberg Diamonds & Co maintains exclusive relationships with some of the world's most prestigious and successful mines. As a result, they offer breathtaking white, D-flawless, natural fancy color diamonds and high-end jewels designed by David Rosenberg himself. Rosenberg Diamonds & Co is built upon honesty, trust, excellence, and expertise.



Visit our website to learn more: https://rosenbergdiamonds.com/



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): Our Rosenberg exhibition is coming up, and you are cordially invited to a bespoke experience of high jewelry by designer and diamantaire, David Rosenberg -- https://youtu.be/AuOsJ2gBWDQ



STUDY CITATION:



https://www.edahngolan.com/are-we-heading-towards-a-diamond-price-bubble/



