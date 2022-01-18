News: PRESS CONFERENCE WED. JAN. 19, 2022: Coalition of Voting Rights Activists Will Deliver Petition to Stop Lincoln County from Eliminating All But One Polling Place | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- As the U.S. Senate continues to discuss voting rights amid national efforts to disenfranchise voters, the new Lincoln County Board of Elections will vote Wed. Jan. 19, 2022 on whether to close all polling places except one. A coalition of voting rights activists will present a petition to the board at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19, and a press conference will follow at 4 p.m. The petition drive was coordinated by the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda (The Peoples Agenda), Common Cause Georgia, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, and Black Voters Matter.



Local activists and community members helping to coordinate are: Rev. Denise Freeman, civil/human rights activist, Bishop Willie Jackson, Christ Centered Outreach Ministry, and Rev. Christopher Johnson, Augusta Interfaith Coalition.



WHO: Press Conference Speakers:



Helen Butler, executive director, The Peoples Agenda



Rev. Denise Freeman, civil/human rights activist, Lincoln County



Bishop Willie Jackson, Christ Centered Outreach Ministry



Rev. Christopher Johnson, Augusta Interfaith Coalition



Fenika Miller, Sr. state organizing manager, Black Voters Matter Fund



Aunna Dennis, executive director, Common Cause Georgia



WHAT: PRESS CONFERENCE on closure of polling places in Lincoln County, Ga.



WHEN: DATE: Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022 -- TIME: 4 p.m.



WHERE: Lincoln County Board of Elections (In front of the building); 160 May Avenue, Lincolnton, GA 30817



