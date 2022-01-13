News: Ghaben Partners Bring the Caribbean to the Bay Area with New Miami Inspired Restaurant | CitizenWire

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Ghaben Partners is excited to announce the grand opening of LITA, a celebration of cultures and flavors influenced by the melting pot of Miami, slated to open January 20, 2022. While contemporary Caribbean cuisine is often overlooked in modern fine dining, LITA will prove that these flavors are undeniably decadent.



LITA will serve contemporary Miami cuisine - an exciting fusion of the various Latin Caribbean cultures that have migrated to the region over the years. This truly unique flavor profile will be brought to life in the Bay Area through a vibrant atmosphere and locally sourced ingredients.



"We're so proud to bring the beautifully rich, flavorful, and truly unique Caribbean inspired cuisine from Miami to Walnut Creek," mentions Sofia Ghaben, Co-Owner of LITA. "This beautiful blending of cultures has resulted in a euphoric yet approachable fine dining experience. There's nothing quite as delicious as our favorite pairing - the double poured Queen Anne's Revenge with our signature ​​Maine Lobster Tail Corn Dog!"



Miami based Interior designer Antoinette Emanuel took inspiration from Miami's renowned nightlife and culture to bring forth the beautifully electrifying interior design of LITA. From the custom patched booths, emulating the colors of Miami's purple sunsets and white sand beaches, to the lavish hand sculpted concrete faux walls by Colombian artist Lorna Samara Ash and inspired by the vast artistic community that thrives in Miami's Wynwood district. A custom infinity mirror wall by California mirror artist Nicky Alice, represents Miami's vibrant lights.



LITA's kitchen will be led by Executive Chef Nick Peters, a graduate of Hyde Park's Culinary Institute of America, who has been directing restaurant teams across the Bay Area since 2010. Peters worked with Florida based Chefs Luis Robinson, a Chef's Plate 13: Miami winner, and Issac Correa, owner of Sarasota's Baker & Wife, to develop LITA's unique menu.



LITA's beverage offering was curated by Bar Consultant Alex Arriaga, who's extensive background in Caribbean cocktails and spirits allowed him to create a wonderfully eclectic range of authentic Caribbean rums alongside top-shelf liquors to round out its Miami inspired menu. Arriaga brings experience from both Lafayette's Barranco and Trader Vic's.



Learn more at: https://www.litawalnutcreek.com/ (website coming soon).



Address: LITA, 1602 Bonanza St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596



