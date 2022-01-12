News: Minority Business Accelerator Program Expands to Support Small Underrepresented Female Entrepreneurs in Arizona, Georgia and Florida | CitizenWire

In its 9th year, ThinkZILLA Consulting excels in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and bridging the gap between minorities and public and private entities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- ThinkZILLA Consulting, announced its 15-week entrepreneur accelerator program for female minority entrepreneurs. The only firm that combines program management resources with extensive DE&I expertise, a network of thousands of minority-led business suppliers and full-service marketing capabilities, has expanded programming to combat poverty and support entrepreneurs in need of access. Quality business training and mentorship.



Earlier this year, ThinkZILLA expanded to Scottsdale at the Arizona State University SkySong Innovation Center, where it launched the first United Diversity Business Summit, convening business experts and CEOs to share innovative approaches to enhancing Arizona's economic growth outcomes.



The recent "State of Black Business" report highlighted racial gaps in Arizona, where Black workers are underrepresented in most industries yet overrepresented in the state's lowest earning brackets, and the business accelerator intends to reverse these trends.



"Education and entrepreneurship can support individuals and business owners in rising from poverty, creating sustainable enterprises and making a true mark on the Arizona business world and culture," said Dr. Trayham. "We are proud to lead the way in executing to seeing more business owners build and scale across the state."



ThinkZILLA's 15-Week Accelerator Program is in partnership with the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a 501(c)(3) organization that aims to end poverty through entrepreneurship, has helped more than 7,000 women nationwide gain the education and training they need to succeed in business. Since its founding in 2017, the Millionaire Mastermind Academy has awarded $60,000 in scholarships and more than $30,000 in seed funding to help African American women entrepreneurs create successful and sustainable business enterprises.



"The Pioneer Accelerator Program couldn't have selected a better time to launch in Arizona," noted Cloves Campbell, Jr., owner and publisher of the Arizona Informant, which recently celebrated 50 years of recording Black history. "As the Black population has increased astronomically, so, too, has the number of Black businesses. The need for programs that can specifically assist our Black entrepreneurs is long overdue. Dr. Velma Trayham and her team are providing a service that will not only create more Black businesses in Arizona but will also stimulate the economy for all of Arizona!"



Companies that commit to diversity, equity and inclusion benefit broadly with financial growth, a more diverse and stable employee base, deeper diverse supply chain engagement, greater innovation and enhanced company reputation.



Applications for the Hybrid business accelerator will begin accepting applications Jan. 10, with a deadline of Feb 15. The program will kick off with orientation at ThinkZILLA's SkySong office on March 1.



Learn more: https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/entrepreneur-accelerator-program/



The 15-week program will cover branding, doing business with local government and corporations, funding a business for growth, sales and marketing, and more. In addition, it will provide mentorship and networking to expand entrepreneurial knowledge, connections, and opportunities with the aim of helping business owners and entrepreneurs acquire the skills and support they need to scale and succeed in Arizona.



This program is made possible by public and private partnerships. Founding sponsors for the Accelerator program include American Landmark, M&T Bank and Blaylock Van, LLC.



About the Millionaire Mastermind Academy:



The Millionaire Mastermind Academy was designed to empower Black women to overcome the challenges of economic instability through entrepreneurship and small business. The Millionaire Mastermind Academy educates women and support the growth of their small businesses, engages entrepreneurship to combat the threat of poverty and gender-based income disparities, and enhance local community economies.



For more information, please visit http://millionairemastermindacademy.org/.



About ThinkZILLA:



With its mission to increase economic impact through cultural diversity, ThinkZILLA helps organizations create a positive economic impact. ThinkZILLA supports clients interested in addressing inequities and realizing growth opportunities through Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programming, while impacting the local community.



To learn more about ThinkZILLA visit https://ThinkZILLAconsulting.com/.



Learn More: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

