News: Kulana Media Productions LLC Launches New Version of Vacation Countdown App Website with Integrated Travel Blog and More Travel Content | CitizenWire

HONOLULU, Hawaii /CitizenWire/ -- Kulana Media Productions LLC is excited to announce the launch of their updated Vacation Countdown App website. This version includes an integrated travel blog as well as a redesigned home page. New content will be published three times a week and include travel tips, the best destinations for travelers, and reviews about the best travel products.



The goal of the travel blog is to offer a more personal, behind-the-scenes look at destinations as well as travel tips from experts. In addition, the website will feature the latest travel news about traveling in 2022, interesting travel deals, tips for solo travelers, and tips on how to use the app.



"I'm excited about our new travel blog on the website and I think it will really help people plan their vacations," said Simone Kirstein, Ph.D., CEO of Kulana Media Productions LLC. "Our team is doing a fantastic job and we'll be providing readers with valuable information about destinations, travel tips, and the best travel products."



The Vacation Countdown App website is a perfect addition to the app itself. The app allows travelers to count down the days until their next vacation and has been used by over 3 million people around the world. Now app users can see the travel blog content right inside the app, which will help inspire them about their next trip.



Kulana Media Productions LLC launched its popular Vacation Countdown App in 2014 and has continuously been working on new and improved versions of the free app. The next version is scheduled to be released in spring 2022. The new version of the app will include a number of exciting new features, including the ability to create more than one packing list, as well as new games and a surprise feature. Kulana Media Productions LLC is looking forward to releasing this new version and hopes that it will help people all over the world get excited to take their next vacation!



For more information about Kulana Media Productions LLC or the Vacation Countdown App website please visit https://www.vacationcountdownapp.com/ or send an email to info@vacationcountdownapp.com.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/I67fpa7Zdt0



Learn More: https://www.vacationcountdownapp.com/

