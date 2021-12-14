News: Going on now: the very Christmas 2021 and New Year’s Sale is here! Get up to 75% OFF on Tenorshare 4DDiG with Holiday Sales | CitizenWire

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Tenorshare 4DDiG data recovery software has recently announced a Christmas & New Year Sales. The sale offers every user up to 70% discount with free gifts alongside. The event time is from Dec 13, 2021 to Jan 6, 2022.



"The development of the product is inseparable from the support of users. In order to better satisfy users and show thanks to those who support Tenorshare 4DDiG all the way, we choose to offer big discount for our user," said the CEO of Tenorshare 4DDiG.



Tenorshare 4DDiG Christmas & New Year Sales has offered 3 types of offers for its users that include "Share and Get Free Gifts," "Limited-Time Discount up to 70%," and "75% off."



Share and Get Free Gifts:



4DDiG will offer users a lucky draw coupon that includes an $80 Amazon Gift Card, Lifetime Duplicate File Deleter plus 4DDiG Windows data recovery, SanDisk Extreme 128GB SD Card, Seagate Portable 2TB External HDD, 1-month free license for Duplicate File Deleter, and free 4DDiG products. To participate in this draw, users need to share the Christmas & New Year Sale page on their Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages. After this, the users will receive an instant license code on their mail account.



Learn more about Duplicate File Deleter: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/duplicate-file-deleter.html



Limited-Time Discount up to 70%:



The second sale is for a Limited-Time Discount on Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery Software that offers 70% off to the users at $26.98 during December 13-25, the offer is reduced to 60% with a price of $35.98 from December 26-31 and 50% off at $44.97 from January 1-6. Buyers can achieve the maximum discount during the Christmas season from 13-25 December. The data recovery software helps the user to recover all the deleted, corrupted, or lost files from Windows/ Mac, SD cards, USB, external devices, and Digital Camera.



75% off:



The last discount is 75% off on Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter worth $79.99 with one year license (now only $19.97). Duplicate File Deleter can help the users to find and delete all duplicate files easily from the computer to get more free space.



4DDiG Data Recovery is one of the most renowned data recovery software globally. With more than 10 million trusted users, the software provides an all-in-one data recovery tool that offers rescue from any accidental deletion, intense data loss circumstances, malware infection, or crashed system. Tenorshare 4DDiG is capable of supporting every type of file format including photos, audios, videos, documents, and archives. With Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter, users can easily find and remove duplicate files & free up disk space.



For more details, visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/christmas-and-new-year-sales-2021.html



