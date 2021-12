News: Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer allows users to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone with Ease | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Tenorshare has renamed their software called iCareFone Transfer (iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer), which provides the easiest and most effective way to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone without effort.



Major features of iCareFone Transfer:



1 - Convenient & Fast to Transfer WhatsApp



There are many ways to transfer WhatsApp, but most of them are time-consuming and labor-intensive. iCareFone Transfer provides a new method to solve the problem that users need to transmit urgently. It supports to transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business messages and attachments from Android to iPhone 13 with one click, which enhances WhatsApp users' convenience of data transmission.



2 - One-Click to Backup & Restore WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business Chats to PC and Mac



iCareFone Transfer surpasses the official solution for WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone/Android to computer/Mac with amazing speed. Only one-click, WhatsApp, and WhatsApp Business chat will be backed up to users' PC/Mac.



It also supports downloading and restoring WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone.



3 - Export Backup of WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business messages and links to HTML



iCareFone Transfer makes it possible to export WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business chats, contacts, photos, or other data as a file for viewing. The messages and links can be exported as HTML. All users' data can be exported optionally, saving their time from the very beginning.



What are the new updates?



1. Change the name to iCareFone Transfer.

2. Fix known bugs.

3. Online informatization of iOS devices.

4. .net repair tool (2.1.1) integration.

5. Downloader update.



Price and Compatibility



For personal 1-5 devices, it is available at $19.95. You also can buy the Lifetime license at $49.95.



Support languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese, Arabic, Korean, Dutch, Italian.



Latest iOS/iPadOS 15 and Android 11 compatible.



About Tenorshare



Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials. Today, Tenorshare's products and services are trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/



VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVbxBcD7-1w



