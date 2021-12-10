News: StreamFab Further Perfected Its HBO Max Downloader in the New StreamFab 5.0.0.9 Release | CitizenWire

BEIJING, China /CitizenWire/ -- In a minor update of ver. 5.0.0.9 released Thursday, StreamFab, the all-inclusive streaming video downloading solution package, mainly fixes a download issue occurred in its HBO Downloader module in the previous version. The new version also comes out with some other fixes and improvements as well. Read on for the detailed information.



Fixation to a Minor Download Issue Appeared in HBO Downloader



The StreamFab 5.0.0.9 released today mainly fixes a minor download issue appeared in the previous version of the HBO Downloader that might have affected some of the users out there. It is recommended for those affected to make the update through the live update feature.



As one of the streaming downloader modules of StreamFab, the HBO Downloader allows existing subscribers of HBO streaming services, including HBO Max, HBO NOW, and HBO EUROPE, to download all the on-demand videos on the platform to watch when they're far away from home where internet connection or Wi-Fi is not reachable.



The downloaded VOD videos can be saved either in MP4 or MKV format, depending on what is selected at the Settings panel. Quality-wise, users have the options to choose either 720 or 1080p in terms of video resolution, and either AC3 5.1 or AAC 2.0 in terms of audio quality.



StreamFab Offers One-Stop Download Solutions to All Major Streaming Services



Besides the HBO Downloader, StreamFab also offers comprehensive download solutions to all the leading streaming services currently available on the market, including but not limited to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Discovery+, Apple TV+, Peacock, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and many more.



Not only that, StreamFab even covers more than 1000 other online video-sharing websites where people can enjoy limitless videos for free, such as Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, Daily Motion, Instagram, and more.



All in all, with StreamFab at hand, users can grab online videos from both free websites and premium streaming services for completely and unrestricted offline binging, without having to be always connected to a live internet.



Benefits and Advantages of StreamFab Downloader



Compared with tons of free video downloaders out there, the benefits and advantages of StreamFab are unmatched:



* Features inbuilt browser to save users from the trouble of copying & pasting video URLs endlessly.



* Offers one-stop downloading solutions to more than 30 leading streaming services and over 1000 other video-sharing websites.



* Allows users to decide the video codec (H.264/H.265), video resolution (360p to 8K), and audio quality (128 kbps to 320 kbps, or AAC 2.0 to AC3 5.1) for the downloaded videos.



* Users have the options to purchase only their desired downloader modules, such as the Netflix Downloader, HBO Downloader, Hulu Downloader, and others, or they can choose the all-in-one package which can be better value for money.



* The downloaded videos from premium streaming services are permanent, which means, they shall never expire on user's computer, and they can also be transferred to other devices as well.



The newest update is available for free download at the StreamFab official website: https://streamfab.us/.



About StreamFab



StreamFab, a sub-brand of DVDFab Software and a professional video downloading solution package, is dedicated to offering comprehensive video downloading solutions to both free video-sharing websites and leading premium streaming services, with its well-known StreamFab Downloader software. More information at: https://streamfab.us/.



Learn More: https://streamfab.us/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.