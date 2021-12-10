News: Certa Partners with Comply Exchange, Digitizes Third Party Tax Journey | CitizenWire

SARATOGA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Certa, the leading no-code third party risk management platform today announced its integration with Comply Exchange, a global leader in tax compliance.



Certa is the only platform that digitizes, orchestrates, and automates the entire third-party journey across procurement, compliance, IT, legal, finance, and other groups. Thanks to Certa's flexible platform-which allows clients to build customizable workflows without any code-companies are able to onboard third parties up to 5 times faster. Moreover, they have global governance, full control, and accountability over the end-to-end process.



Comply Exchange provides automated and intuitive tax solutions and compliance software that allows clients across all industries, such as AP departments, financial institutions, digital asset companies, and private equity firms, to keep up with the strict and rapidly changing tax regulatory requirements that are otherwise impossible to navigate. With a focus on risk mitigation and providing a seamless customer experience, the Comply Exchange applications can be configured and customized to meet each client's specific needs, all with real-time validation and leveraging the latest IRS guidelines.



This partnership allows Certa's current and future clients to benefit from Comply Exchange's extensive knowledge and experience related to tax regulation. Through Comply Exchange, Certa automates IRS Form W9/W8 collection and validation, and provides enhanced tax reporting and visibility to ensure clients are fully complying with IRS regulations and requirements.



"This partnership enables enterprises to collect 100% accurate tax information through Comply Exchange while automating the entire journey of third parties through Certa," said Certa Founder and CEO Jag Lamba.



"Automating the collection and validation of documentation through the account opening process significantly improves the user experience, whilst mitigating the risks associated with non-compliance of our customers. Our partnership with Certa now enables us to offer the very best of both worlds in a seamless end to end experience, something the industry has unsuccessfully strived towards for years. Now it's here!" says David Marley, CEO and Founder of Comply Exchange.



About Certa:



Certa is the fastest growing supplier management platform. Founded in 2015, Certa makes third-party risk management fast, easy, and modern. Using 80+ no-code integrations with trusted data sources, Certa helps companies onboard third-parties 5x faster while mitigating risk and improving compliance controls. Certa's clients include several Fortune 100, and top consulting and digital native firms. Certa is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.



For more information or to schedule a demo visit our website, Twitter, and LinkedIn. https://www.getcerta.com/



About ComplyExchange:



Comply Exchange provides automated and intuitive tax solutions and compliance software that helps financial institutions, private equity companies and accounts payable departments conform with the stringent and ever-changing tax regulatory requirements. To learn more about ComplyExchange and its services, visit their website at https://www.complyexchange.com or LinkedIn.



Learn More: https://www.getcerta.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.