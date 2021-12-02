News: Mortgage Coach executive Kelli Hodges honored with National Mortgage Professional’s 2021 Mortgage Lending’s Women of Inspiration award | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, today announced that chief operations officer (COO) Kelli Hodges has been named a 2021 Mortgage Lending's Women of Inspiration award recipient by National Mortgage Professional Magazine. The annual awards program honors women leaders in the mortgage industry who spark inspiration via mentorship, professional accomplishment and thought leadership.



Hodges was honored for applying her 20 years' mortgage technology and operational expertise at Mortgage Coach, where she has helped hundreds of lenders meet the unique financial needs of millions of homeowners. Since joining Mortgage Coach in 2017, she has played a vital role in expanding the firm's connectivity with the digital mortgage ecosystem by more than doubling its partnership integrations. Additionally, Hodges has boosted internal efficiency through process optimization and fostered high employee retention while growing the company with top talent by promoting a work culture in which employees feel empowered to make a difference and grow professionally.



"Kelli's leadership and intelligence have been vital to Mortgage Coach's ability to bake financial education and highly-personalized advice into the home financing process, which in turn yields increased conversion and customer retention for lenders," said Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur. "I applaud her professional achievements and commend her on an honor well-deserved."



The full list of Mortgage Lending's Women of Inspiration honorees can be viewed in the November edition of National Mortgage Professional Magazine on https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/.



About Mortgage Coach:



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals.



To date, more than 120 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty.



To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.

Learn More: https://mortgagecoach.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.