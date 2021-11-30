News: New How-To Book Targets Women Who Are Just Getting Started in the World of Investing | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Beverly Bowers, a retired financial planner, entrepreneur and founder of Sister Courage Publishing, realized there was a need for a guidebook that would help women learn more about how to take charge of their investments. So, she set out to create a book specifically written for women. The end result is: "How to Dress a Naked Portfolio: A Tailored Introduction to Investing for Women" (ISBN: 978-0578312705; Sister Courage Publishing).



"As an industry as a whole, I don't believe we've done a great job of educating women about financial planning," Bowers says. "Sometimes, I'd have a couple in to talk with me about investing, but quite often it was the man who would attend the meeting. It's important for women to understand financial basics since 80 to 90 percent will have sole financial responsibility for the household at some point in her life."



While she believes that women have come a long way, she also feels there's more work to be done. "How to Dress a Naked Portfolio: A Tailored Introduction to Investing for Women," addresses not only the gap women face in lifetime earnings and retirement savings, but also the lower financial confidence that many seem to carry.



The book asks the reader to answer eight questions and then based on those answers, the reader moves through a step-by-step process that designs a customized investment portfolio just for her. To make it a little more engaging and fun, Bowers has compared planning an investment portfolio to putting together an outfit. The reader chooses specific stores, compares costs, selects clothes based on the style that suits her (accessories included) and ensures the pieces complement each other. The final step prompts her to decide where to best hang the clothes. The overall result is a completely personalized, beautiful and basic investment outfit.



The end of each chapter summarizes what's been discussed and reinforces the most important points and concepts. It prompts readers to think about topics such as risk tolerance, emergency funds and how quickly an investment can be converted into cash.



"One of my goals in writing this book was to remove the anxiety and fear that some women may have when it comes to investing," she says. "I want them to feel empowered to make financial investment decisions."



C.J. Redwine, a New York Times best-selling author, read Bowers book and said it was, "An empowering education in investment strategies that is both comprehensive and easy to grasp. I immediately bought a copy for every member of my family."



"How to Dress a Naked Portfolio: A Tailored Introduction to Investing for Women" is available on Amazon and in a few brick-and-mortar locations: Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe and Phoenix, Arizona and Diva Hillside in Sedona, Arizona. The paperback is $19.95; the eBook is $7.99.



As part of Bowers' commitment to women and investing, she donates part of book sale proceeds to non-profit efforts that focus on financial literacy for women.



Learn more at: https://bevbowers.com/how-to-dress-a-naked-portfolio/



Contact the author for a bulk order discount through the "Contact" page on her website at: https://bevbowers.com/contact-bev/.



About the Author



Beverly Bowers' diverse financial career spanned over 30 years with stints as a portfolio manager, stock and bond trader, mutual fund and ETF sales manager and personal advisor and financial planner. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER(TM) professional and has served on the Board of Directors for the Financial Planning Association of Greater Phoenix as president and Chairman of the Board. In addition, the Arizona Hall of Fame of Financial Women International inducted Bowers in 1993. This is her first book.



Learn More: https://bevbowers.com/

